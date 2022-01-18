Patrick Mahomes’ record that makes Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers tremble

The Kansas City Chiefs quarterback brings it to them in this edition of the NFL Playoffs after achieving an impressive record that should scare more than one, even greats like Brady or Rodgers.

Kansas City Chiefs faced his first test in the NFL Playoffs in view of Pittsburgh Steelers without any problem. Ben Roethlisberger had said in the previous one that his team did not have any type of opportunity, and he was right, because they could not display their game against the Missouri troops.

With Patrick Mahomes as main protagonist, the ‘Chiefs’ await a rival in the Divisional Round of the American Conference. During the Wild Card Round clash against Pennsylvania, the quarterback left big numbers on the grid.

42-21 ended the engagement with 404 yards, 5 touchdowns, 1 interception and 30 completions in 39 attempts, to once again dream of advancing towards the most important game of the year, although that is a little more to come.

Patrick Mahomes is scary

The 5 Patrick Mahomes touchdowns made history, because he launched them in just 10 minutes and 30 seconds. According to ESPN’s statistical account, this is the fastest scoring production in postseason history.

For context, second fastest is another big one: Tom Brady, however, the seven-time winner of the Vince Lombardi got it done in 25 minutes. With this, Mahomes shows that he is going for everything this season.