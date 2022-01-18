perfect for Marvel fans

Sony’s best headphones are disguised as Spider-Man in a limited edition for the most Marvel fans… Although unfortunately we don’t know if they will come out of Japan!

It seems that special editions also like in the smartphone industry, so the first Star Wars-based Samsungs have been joined by versions inspired by musical groups like BTS and even almost collector’s phones like the realme GT Neo2 Dragon Ball Z Limited Edition that sold out in China in a matter of minutes.

We are now in full promotion of the latest tape of Spider-Man: No Way Home, so it was logical that content like this special theme based on Spider-Man that Xiaomi has prepared for MIUI would appear sooner or later, in addition to these new Limited versions of Sony’s highest-end headphones, which have just been presented in Japan and will be sold soon to the delight of Marvel fans.

As you will expect, as the colleagues from GizmoChina told us, it is only about aesthetic rehashes of the Sony WF-1000XM4 and WH-1000XM4, Besides of Walkman NW-A105, without hardware changes or higher performance but with Spider-Man-inspired details and very limited production runs.

Sony also wants their special and limited editions based on Spider-Man, and in their case they have chosen their highest-end headphones, the Sony WF-1000XM4 and WH-1000XM4, along with the NW-A105 Walkman player for Marvel fans. …Very soon on sale in Japan!

Sony WF-1000XM4: Sony brushes the excellence of wireless headphones

We have been able to test the headphones on Andro4all and both models are among the best on the market, both in the case of true wireless as the headband device, featuring amazing audio quality along with an application that allows you to configure them and personalize the experience, as well as support for intelligent assistants, active noise cancellation, long-lasting batteries and the highest-end features in the digital audio industry.

This time, they will receive new shades along with Marvel and Spider-Man logos and motifs, maintaining its technical file and its universal compatibility.

Sony’s New Spider-Man Special Editions: Photo Gallery

In addition, it has also been presented a limited version of the Sony Walkman NW-A105 player, which adopts dark green and bright red colors along with the same Spider-Man logos and motifs that are silk-screened on its casing.

In none of the three cases do we know neither prices nor quantity of manufactured units, as well as the markets in which they will be available, although sources from Japan report that Sony will give priority to its home country before taking Spider-Man units of their products to other regions.

Xiaomi launches a special MIUI theme based on Spider-Man

