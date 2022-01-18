PLD support, crucial to approve PC trust agreement

The support of a large part of the members of the block of deputies of the Dominican Liberation Party (PLD) in the Chamber of Deputies, an organization that during the last presidential mandate of Danilo Medina promoted Catalina Point, was crucial for the government to obtain the approval of the contract for escrow of the thermoelectric plant in that hemicycle.

In the lower house, the initiative had a total of 102 votes in favor; of which 64 votes were from deputies of the official party, the Modern Revolutionary (PRM); 24, from the PLD, three, three from the People’s Force and three from the Quisqueyano Christian Democratic Party-Party Cívico Renovador and Social Democratic Institutional Block (PQDC-PCR-BIS).

Also, two deputies from the Christian Social Reformist Party (PRSC) supported its approval; two from the Dominican Revolutionary Party (PRD), two from Alianza País (Alpaís) and two from the Dominicans for Change (DxC) and Broad Front (FA) bloc.

According to act no. 35 of last January 6, corresponding to a meeting of the Permanent Commission of Finance of the Chamber of Deputies the PLD deputy and member of the Political Committee of the PLD, Radhamés Camacho, recalled that he had not participated in a previous meeting held by that delegation and asked for a space of 10 to 15 minutes to make “a little call” to consult with his party the position about the contract escrow. “I received the project from escrow and I sent it to our political superiors who are even specialists in the area,” he revealed.

Then, during the ordinary session on January 11, PLD deputies Lupe Núñez and Radhamés Camacho highlighted the relevance of the contract of escrow to manage Catalina Point. Núñez believes that through this contract of escrow It is recognized that it is an efficient, profitable plant and that it contributes 784 gross megawatts to the service of electrical energy in the country. valued that Catalina Point it is rated by its designers, Sterling Consulting, as one of the top 10 of its kind in the world. “The Dominican Liberation Party supports this initiative, because, moreover, this was a law that was initiated and approved in the efforts of the PLD,” he said.

Camacho said that “God is putting things in their place” and that “the escrow for Catalina Point It should serve us, the politicians, no matter what flag we are on… to always measure our steps and expressions”.

The Thermoelectric Power Plant was inaugurated on July 29, 2020 by President Danilo Medina, with a projected initial investment of US$1,945 million.

They wanted to approve it before

The president of the Chamber of Deputies, Alfredo Pacheco, who participated in the last meeting of the Permanent Commission of Finance, explained to his colleagues that he was at that meeting to help clarify any doubts about the contract of escrow to manage Catalina Point so that it could be approved in the last ordinary legislature and prevent the Executive Power from having to convene a new legislature or extend the current one. He explained that it was an extremely important issue and the closing of the legislature was approaching and that if it is approved in the legislature that will begin on February 27, the process of knowing that initiative could be extended until the month of March.