Price of the dollar today Tuesday, peso begins with depreciation

Today, Tuesday, January 18, 2022, the dollar quotes at $20.3594 pesos per unit, with an upward trend. According to Banxico’s latest report, the spot interbank dollar ended yesterday, Monday, at 20.2968 units.

According to the economist Gabriela Siller, the peso begins the session with a depreciation of 0.33% or 6.6 cents, trading around 20.37 pesos per dollar, with the exchange rate touching a minimum of 20.2787 and a maximum of 20.4077 pesos.

Price of the dollar in Mexican banks:

Bank of Mexico : Buy $20.2968 – Sell: $20.2968

: Buy $20.2968 – Sell: $20.2968 HSBC : Purchase: $20.00 – Sale: $20.68

: Purchase: $20.00 – Sale: $20.68 Banamex : Buy: $19.67 – Sell: $20.87

: Buy: $19.67 – Sell: $20.87 Bancomer: Purchase: $19.65 – Sale: $20.55

Purchase: $19.65 – Sale: $20.55 Banorte: Purchase: $19.15 – Sale: $20.55

Purchase: $19.15 – Sale: $20.55 Scotiabank: Purchase: $18.30 – Sale: $21.30

Purchase: $18.30 – Sale: $21.30 IXE: Purchase: $19.15 – Sale: $20.55

Purchase: $19.15 – Sale: $20.55 Bajio Bank: Purchase: $19.70 – Sale: $20.90

Purchase: $19.70 – Sale: $20.90 Monex: Purchase: $19.95 – Sale: $20.95

Purchase: $19.95 – Sale: $20.95 Azteca Bank: Purchase: $19.45 – Sale: $19.99

Purchase: $19.45 – Sale: $19.99 Inbursa: Purchase: $19.80 – Sale: $20.80

Purchase: $19.80 – Sale: $20.80 Santander: Buy: $19.36 – Sell: $20.88

Buy: $19.36 – Sell: $20.88 Exchange: Buy: $19.78 – Sell: $20.81

Buy: $19.78 – Sell: $20.81 Banregio: Purchase: $19.00 – Sale: $21.00

As for bitcoin, it is currently at 41 thousand 431.0 dollars with a downward trend in real time.

We recommend you read: Price of the dollar today Monday, peso gains first session of the week

referring to euro, it is quoted at $23.13 pesos, for $27.65 pesos of the pound sterling overall average.

For more information on the Dollar, visit the News section of MiBolsillo.com daily.