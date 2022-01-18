Prince Harry refuses to lose his police escort and this is “the tantrum” with which he strikes back at the monarchy

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex had the 24-hour police escort they enjoyed in the country two years ago, when they renounced their royal duties and public funding.

He doesn’t like the life of a commoner. And in one of the clearest tests is the latest tantrum that the youngest son of the late Princess Diana has made. It’s all due to one of the benefits he lost when he turned his back on the British monarchy.

Prince Harry has made it clear that he does not intend to give up that benefit and has therefore taken legal action against the British government’s decision to withdraw police protection from him when he is in the UK and not allow him to personally pay for it.

Unmissable: Sebastián Rulli shows for the first time the face of his son Santiago, who is already 12 years old

According to a legal representative of Enrique, quoted by the newspaper “Daily Telegraph”, the Duke of Sussex – grandson of Queen Elizabeth II – does not feel safe in the United Kingdom and therefore “cannot return home” with his wife Meghan and her children Archie and Lilibet.

In the summer of last year, the prince’s car was chased by photographers as he left an NGO event.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex had the 24-hour police escort they enjoyed in the country two years ago, when they renounced their royal duties and public funding.

For this reason, Enrique proposed to the British Government to pay for this protection by the police out of his own pocket, something that the Ministry of the Interior has refused.

In his legal action, the Duke of Sussex argues that his private protection team in the United States lacks “jurisdiction” abroad and cannot access the intelligence information necessary for it.

Also read: This is the alleged gift that Alejandra Guzmán returned to Adela Micha

“The UK will always be home to Prince Harry and a country where he wants his wife and children to feel safe. With the lack of police protection, there is too great a risk,” explained his legal representative.

In the opinion of his lawyer, the security team of the Dukes of Sussex in the US “cannot reproduce the necessary police protection that is needed while they are in the United Kingdom.”

Prince Harry -based with his family in California since 2020- has always been very concerned in his public statements about the risk that his family suffers in the United Kingdom and directly accuses the persecution of the press of having caused the problems that suffered his late mother, Diana of Wales.