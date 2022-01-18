Proposed NY Budget Boosts School Aid, Offers Tax Relief – NBC New York

What you should know New York would increase state aid to schools, provide sweeping property tax relief and give bonuses to healthcare workers over the next year if lawmakers pass a $216.3 billion budget outlined by Gov. Kathy Hochul on Tuesday. .

NEW YORK — New York would increase state aid to schools, provide sweeping property tax relief and give healthcare workers bonuses over the next year if lawmakers pass a $216.3 billion budget outlined by the governor. Kathy Hochul on Tuesday.

Hochul is proposing a 3.1% spending increase in taxpayer dollars for his proposed 2022 budget, which would run from April through March 2023.

The Democratic governor says the spending increase is just below the rate of inflation.

Top legislative leaders are expected to continue negotiating with Hochul to finalize the budget, which is due by April 1. The final budget often closely resembles a governor’s budget proposal, with some adjustments requested by lawmakers.

School spending would increase by $2.1 billion, an increase of 7.1%. New York raised taxes on corporations and high-income individuals last year with plans to use millions in new tax revenue to further increase the state’s share of school aid.

His budget also includes $2.2 billion in property tax relief and $1.2 billion in bonuses for frontline and health care workers.

He did not immediately provide details on how the state would guarantee such bonuses and for how many workers.

Hochul wants the state to set aside more funds in case of future catastrophes. Some fiscal monitors are concerned about the state’s reliance on one-off federal funds amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Hochul said that the funds for “cloudy days” (by the expression “rainy daysin English) would make up 15% of the state budget under his plan.

The Governor is also proposing $2 billion in pandemic recovery spending and grants to make 400,000 more families eligible for child care.

His budget does not include some spending increases sought by liberal advocacy groups, including a push to add $3 billion in aid for undocumented workers.