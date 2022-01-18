PSG | FIFA date: PSG breathes: Messi does not enter Argentina’s list to face Chile and Colombia

ANDn PSG can now breathe easy: Leo Messi will not be summoned by the Argentine team for the next FIFA date of the South American Qualifiers and will stay in Paris to get ready after a complicated month due to COVID-19 without the possibility of playing.

Messi started the year being positive for coronavirus and the recovery period was longer than that of other of his classmates. Even the ’30’ at PSG has not yet been able to train alongside his teammates.

In AFA, with the approval of the coaching staff, they had no problem accepting a request of the PSG so that Leo Messi did not travel since the selected one is already qualified for the Qatar 2022 World Cup and they want the Argentine soccer player to get ready in the best possible way to reach 100% of his conditions on February 15. That day the series will open with Real Madrid in the round of 16 of the Champions League.

Leo Messi missed 12 games of the 26 that PSG has played since his arrival at the club. Last November, Leonardo, sports director of the French, had shown his discomfort at the Argentine’s call for a FIFA date against Uruguay and Brazil, matches in which he arrived with just enough physically.

The truth is that in AFA they have a good relationship with the PSG authorities, but the situation is handled by pure and exclusive decision of Leo Messi. The crack also wants to participate in all the games and, in principle, he made the decision to absent himself from the next two games in Argentina to stay with those led by Mauricio Pochettino.

Argentina, already qualified for the Qatar 2022 World Cup, will face next Thursday, January 27, chili as a visitor in Calama. On Tuesday, February 1, it will do so before Colombia as a local in Cordoba.