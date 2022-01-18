PSG sees Mbappé’s renewal closer and aims to sign a ‘hierarchy trio’ to convince him

PSG are increasingly confident that they can convince Kylian Mbappé to extend his contract with the club, sources confirmed to ESPN.

The player’s current contract expires in June, but ESPN learned that the striker’s family are in talks with the Paris board about a short-term extension, and recent meetings have been positive.

According to sources, PSG have more hope that Mbappe sign an extension because the player is more receptive than ever to the possibility of staying a little longer in the French capital.

Mbappé watches the ball while playing with PSG Getty Images

However the Real Madrid He continues betting on being able to sign the jewel at the end of this season. Los Merengues made great efforts to try to get Mbappe from France in mid-2021, but the PSG rejected a proposal of no less than 200 million euros made by the Spanish club in August.

Mbappe ruled out the possibility of leaving Paris Saint-Germain this January. According to sources, Florentino Perez, president of Real Madrid, is convinced he can close a deal with the forward as a free agent in the summer window.

On the other side of the story, the PSG he remains optimistic about keeping his star. One of the main factors is that, despite players like Neymar, Lionel Messi and Sergio Ramos, Mbappe now he has found the role he always wanted at the club.



According to sources, the 23-year-old has become a leader in the squad and has made a difference on the pitch for the team. The striker has been one of the figures of the Paris Saint-Germain this season, despite the lack of collective structure in the team.

The possible arrival of Zinedine Zidane to the Parc des Princes next season is another factor that could influence Mbappé to extend his stay. Sources told ESPN that he PSG has contacted the French coach to take charge of the team in case Mauricio Pochettino decide to take the reins of Manchester United.

Sources told ESPN that being led by one of his idols could play a big role in keeping his Mbappe in Paris.

Meanwhile, the club is also looking for reinforcements for the upcoming summer transfer market. According to sources, the Paris Saint-Germain is in talks with Paul Pogba and Franck Kessie, and signing these players would help convince Mbappe that the club is moving in the right direction.

It is unlikely that Mbappe make a decision about his future in the coming weeks, but the PSG Trust that he will stay.