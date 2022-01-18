public schools in NYC will remain open

In his first press conference as Mayor, Eric Adams emphasized that the city has one of the highest vaccination rates in the country and reported that there are already more than 16 million doses administered, including 2.5 million booster doses.

He confirmed that, in the city, those cases of contagion continue to decrease due to the regrowth caused by the Omicron variant.

Adams reaffirmed his commitment that public schools will continue to be open for students to attend classes daily. He explained that for this, 4.5 million home tests were distributed and some 25,000 infections were reported, thus allowing educational centers to isolate said cases.

During his participation, the Chancellor of Education, David Banks, reiterated that it has not been announced that the classes will opt for a remote modality and clarified that the possibilities of this educational option are only being explored.

Regarding the 75% attendance registered in public schools during Friday of last week, which implies that 200,000 students did not go to school, Banks indicated that the records confirm that attendance has increased steadily from 63% during the end from last year. And it confirmed that public schools are a safe place for students.

