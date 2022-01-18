Pumas board decided if they will look for a replacement for Marco García

The loss of Marco García changes Andrés Lillini’s plans and the Pumas directors will have to decide whether to go out and look for a reinforcement or rely once again on the quarry.

The injury of Marco Garcia has caused great concern among fans of Cougars, who were satisfied with the good performances of the youth squad. Before his departure from the team, and with time to join, the rumor began to circulate that the board could seek a reinforcement to replace him.

Although the beginning of Cougars It was good at a sporting level, the injuries attacked the university campus again and things did not look good for García. It is that, with the fracture of the fibula, he will have about three months of rehabilitation, missing all the Closure 2022.

As he will be absent and there are not so many replacements, the fans began to wonder if there were chances of acquiring a new player. However, it would seem that the idea of ​​getting a player to replace Garcia is not in the plans of the auriazul board.

They will surely rely on the youth academy, as they have done repeatedly, and if the ideal replacement is not found, Lillini could change the scheme to balance the playing field in a different way.

With this panorama, it would be rare to see new names in the team during the remainder of January, but it will be necessary to see what the coach’s decision is. For the time being, he will have to find a way to cover the gaps in his squad in order to compete against tigers and continue stretching the good streak.