Requests for extra money and transfer of the player threw Pablo Solari’s negotiation

In the final stretch of the operation, Colo Colo came out with new requests to finalize the transaction with the Coapa club

In America are still amazed at the way the hiring of Paul Solari, but they are reassured by the decisions they have made in the face of requests from colo colo to free the player.

Sources commented to ESPN that the offer of 4 million dollars covered the economic requests of the Chileans because they would receive triple what they paid for the soccer player and, in addition, they kept a percentage of the letter. That proposal also represented a significant increase in the player’s salary -which delighted the Argentine-, however, in the final stretch of the operation, Colo Colo came out with new requests to finalize the transaction with America.

Pablo Solari was convinced in the economic part of being part of America EPA-EFE

The South Americans requested that the player He stayed six more months at the club so that he could play in the Copa Libertadores, but América rejected this position with the argument that they needed “Pibe” as soon as possible in Mexico. Given the refusal of the Mexican team, the Chileans asked for a bonus of 1 million dollars as compensation to let the footballer out and this was what ended the possible sale operation.

America was no longer willing to put more money on the table when Colo Colo himself was the one who valued his player at 3.9 million dollars, figure that was going to be covered by the Eagles despite the youth of the Argentine midfielder, however the azulcrema board decided to abandon the negotiations and continue the search for another footballer to reach the Coapa nest.

The same source indicated that this practice has made it very difficult to get options in South America, the clubs know that the Mexican market has been reactivated and they are looking to get the most out of it economically and in sports to recover from the losses that the pandemic left to world level in the financial field.

Colo Colo announced that Pablo Solari will stay to play the Copa Libertadores with the intention of getting a better offer than the one made by the Águilas and they trust that the South American tournament will be a good showcase for the element that emerged from Talleres de Córdoba, while the Mexicans will continue to search for more players in the international market.