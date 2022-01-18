reveal details of the contract that will unite Jorge Meré with Club América

The Eagles of America will come to the match against Atlas FC for the third day of Grita México C22 Tournament of Liga MX, completely renovated. The directive is very close to achieving the restructuring that was proposed in the winter market, after the frustrations suffered with the squad of Santiago Solari during 2021. And one of those that is part of those new airs that will begin to breathe in Coapa, is the Spanish Jorge Mere.

The defender will leave the Bundesliga FC Cologne to arrive in the next few hours at the CDMX and, in this way, be contractually bound with the Nest to, immediately, be added to the scheduled tasks for the campus that heads the Little Indian, already punctually facing the clash with the last soccer champion Aztec next Saturday, January 22.

About what will be the arrival of Jorge Mere, Fox Sports journalist Ruben Rodríguez revealed the conditions of the link that will unite the European with the Eagles of America: “Jorge Mere is fixed with America. He will sign for 4 years with the Eagles. come tomorrow to Mexico“, released the communicator in reference to Monday, January 17.

Jorge Meré’s path to America

Jorge Mere, a 24-year-old Spanish defender, will convert the Eagles of America as the fourth team of his professional path. He was trained first in the basic forces of the Real Oviedo, then in the Sporting Gijon (club with which he also debuted in the first division) and, finally, the season prior to Coapa, the Bundesliga FC Cologne.

America, close to closing six reinforcements in the Liga MX winter pass market

After the two additions announced before the end of the year, which were those of Diego Valdes first and the Jonathan Dos Santos after, the Eagles of America They are very close to confirming another four reinforcements. Besides Spanish Jorge Mere, those who prepare to wear the colors bluecreams are: Alejandro Zendejas, Paul Arriola and Pablo Solari.