Russell Westbrook steeled himself and responded to Magic Johnson’s harsh criticism

The jersey 0 of the Los Angeles quintet dared to respond to the harsh words issued by Magic Johnson after the heavy fall against the Denver Nuggets.

There is very little patience left for fans, management and even former players of Los Angeles Lakers regarding the situation that is going through in the 2021-2022 season of the National Basketball Association (NBA). Everyone knows it and things are not looking good.

Lebron James He does everything possible to contribute everything he can, but he does not receive collective support so that his great individual performances are not just that, a personal record that does not contribute to achieving key wins to advance to the Playoffs.

Given this situation, a few days ago Magic Johnson issued strong statements criticizing the performance and attitude of the Los Angeles quintet. However, Russell Westbrook has steeled himself and sent a message back to the purple and gold legend.

Russell Westbrook speaks

At a postgame press conference Lakers vs Nuggets. Russell Westbrook was not silent and answered the words issued by one of the greatest legends that the Los Angeles quintet has had in its rich NBA history.

“Every person in the world is entitled to their opinion, regardless of what it is. You can take the opinion and do something, or take it and have it go in one ear and out the other, or not respond…”‘Russ’ said.

“…Magic may have his say, but he’s not here every day with us, you’re not aware of what’s going on internally as we try to figure out how to be better,” Russell said.