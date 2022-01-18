Sales of medicine for the respiratory tract rise

In this season, the demand for respiratory medications increased 40 percent compared to a normal period, explained the president of the National Association of Pharmacies of Mexico (Anafarmex), Anthony Pascual.











© Provided by Millennium

Drugs from pharmaceutical companies Regeneron and Eli Lilly may be less effective against omicron. (Pixabay)





“There is a whole range of respiratory tract ailments, for covid-19 we do not have medicine for the cure, only for the symptoms; they have just authorized two products for emergency use, one from MSD and another from Pfizer, but they only limit serious stages in hospitalized patients,” he said.

He noted that for symptoms of covid-19 there is a demand for drugs such as analgesics, antihistamines, antivirals, anticoagulants and antibiotics.

At the beginning of this year, in pharmacies there was an increase in the request for medicines such as ceftriaxone, Dimegan D, paracetamol, Celestamine and azithromycin; Vick VapoRub sales have been normal this season, Pascual said.

temporary missing

Around the high demand, information circulated about the shortage of these medicines; however, Pascual clarified that they have only been temporary absences.

“The input manufacturing centers have been altered since the pandemic, but there is no alarm or shortage. They are missing for one or two weeks and then they are replenished, so we can say that there will be no shortage in the season,” he said.

He highlighted the case of the laboratory that manufactures the Antiflu-Des, Chinoin, one of the most requested drugs, which was spoken of as a shortage, but the manufacturer denied the information and guaranteed its distribution throughout the country.

Such is the case of the antiviral for influenza, oseltamivir, from the laboratory Liomont, which is guaranteed for the entire season in the pharmacy network, as well as medications for covid symptoms, Pascual assured.

On the recommendation of the Secretary of Health, Jorge Alcocer, from the use of Vick Vaporub, the president of Amafarmex commented that this is an emollient for the respiratory tract and is used as a complement to treatments, but it is not essential, so its sale is normal.

most wanted

The spokesperson for the drug delivery platform, Prix, Jose Monroy, pointed out that they identified increases in the purchase of diagnostic tests, medicines for the circulatory system or for the relief of the central nervous system, analgesics and anti-inflammatories.

He reported that the Broncho Vaxom, for pulmonary reinforcement, had a significant increase in platform searches, as well as the two drugs against covid-19 recently approved in Mexico, Molnupiravir and Paxlovid.