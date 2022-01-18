Salicru equipment for the Quirnsalud de la Torre Caleido sports medicine center

Salicru has supplied different Uninterruptible Power Supply Systems (UPS-UPS) to the sports medicine center that Quirnsalud has opened in the Caleido Tower in Madrid. Located next to the Cuatro Torres Business Area complex on Paseo de la Castellana, it is the seventh tallest building in Spain and, among other services, is home to the first vertical university in Spain.

The Torre Caleido Sports Medicine Center, with more than 12,000 m2, is an innovative space that offers all the medical and technological specialties necessary for comprehensive care for athletes.

Specifically, a total of five SLC ADAPT series equipment of different powers and four SLC TWIN PRO2 series equipment have been supplied to this new Sports Medicine Center, which will have the function of protecting the different facilities of this new center doctor of the leading hospital group in Spain, a regular client of Salicru.

Salicru’s SLC ADAPT series is made up of modular UPS solutions, with double conversion on-line technology, DSP control technology and three-level IGBT inverter. They are equipment that ensure reliable, continuous operation and quality of services that require high-level electrical protection.

Thanks to its wide range of available modules (25, 30 and 50 kVA), to the different configurable systems (6, 8, 10 or 12 modules) and to the parallel/redundant option of up to three 500 kVA systems, this series allows solutions configurable from 25 kVA to 1500 kVA.

In addition to improving total cost of ownership (TCO), hot-swappable modules allow them to be added or replaced during operation, while improving MTTR (mean time to repair) and maintenance cost. On the other hand, the remote management of the system, which can be integrated into any platform, facilitates its exploitation. And the extensive back-up options available, together with intelligent battery charging, ensure the continuous operation of critical protected loads.

This series offers redundant protection for critical applications such as data centers of all capacities, IT infrastructures, modular and virtualized data centers, and process-critical applications.

For its part, Salicru’s SLC TWIN PRO2 series is a tower format UPS with double conversion on-line technology that incorporates the latest features to make it an advanced protection system for sensitive and critical loads such as IT environments. .

To guarantee availability to all types of loads, this series has a high output power factor (PF=0.9), in addition to full control through status information via LCD display and keyboard.

For those installations that require a longer back-up time, there is the possibility of autonomy extensions through UPSs with an extra charger and additional battery modules. Also noteworthy is the possibility of Eco-mode operation to improve the efficiency of the equipment, or the EPO (emergency stop) functionalities, operation as a frequency converter and the built-in battery test.