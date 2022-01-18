Sebastián Poza reacts to his girlfriend’s kisses with Sergio Mayer Mori in Rebelde

The son of Mayrin Villanueva and Jorge Poza, Sebastian Poza has caused a stir by showing his love with the also actress Guaita Blue, who is part of Netflix’s ‘Rebelde’ reboot.

The young people have been in a relationship for two years and in the Netflix series, Azul stars in passionate scenes with Sergio Mayer Mori, so Sebastián reacted to the kisses that his girlfriend gave with the son of Bárbara Mori and Sergio Mayer.

In a meeting with the press, Sebastián commented that he has no problem with the hot scenes of his girlfriend, because he knows that it is his performance, “Yes, I have already arrived at the Azul scene with Sergio. It turned out very pretty, the truth is that it’s work, after all, it’s just doing one more scene”, Indian.

Likewise, he made it clear that he does not feel any kind of jealousy for the kisses that Azul has with Sergio Mayer Mori and said, “Maybe if it’s hard for you to undress or you’re embarrassed to give kisses, well obviously it’s more difficult for you, but it’s a scene in the end”.

Although he accepted that he has not finished all the chapters, he applauded his girlfriend’s work, “It’s incredible, I haven’t finished watching it, I’m going through chapter six, It is very good, it has me very itchy and the whole cast did very well, the truth is that they are very good actors “.

But without a doubt, he made it clear that his favorite is Blue, “He sings amazing, he’s my favoriteto. The truth is that everyone did very well, I am very happy and very proud of Azul in particular”. finished.