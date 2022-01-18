Seven-year-old girl is among the richest YouTubers in the world

New York. A seven-year-old girl with the stage name of Nastya and a channel called Like Nastya has slipped in as the only female on the list of YouTubers highest paid in the world made public by Forbes magazine, known for its rankings of greatest fortunes.

no surprises, the list is headed by Mister Beast, 23, who last year won $54 million thanks to the 10,000 million visits that his videos had in 2021, which included extravagances such as spending 50 hours buried alive or giving away $ 10,000 to whoever dared to enter a bathtub full of snakes.

With ninety million followers on his channel, Mister Beast (Jimmy Donaldson in his real name) has doubled his earnings in the past year thanks to operations such as giving his name to a “Mister Beast hamburger” that can be found in 1,600 restaurants in the United States. and that has already sold five million units.

They follow the Jake Paul boxer, with 45 million in earnings, Markiplier (38 million), the Rhett and Link pairing (30 million), but in this list of white adult males, two children sneak into their top 10 positions: Ryan Kaji, age 10 and 31 million followers, which earned 27 million profit thanks, among other things, to sponsored clothing and products sold in department stores.

But the most striking phenomenon is Nastya, the sixth highest paid on the channel: emigrated from Russia with her parents, at only 7 years old she has achieved 87.5 million subscribers on the channel in which she recounts the almost daily activities of her life and with which she has earned $28 million.

For example, one of the most viewed videos on her “Like Nastya” channel last year involved a meeting with several little friends while decorating Halloween cakes.

She seems well advised, since last year she sold the rights to her oldest videos to Spotter, but reserved the rights to those that she posted later; In addition, he has also created his own clothing and personalized products.

Forbes comments that YouTubers they jointly raised $300 million in 2021, 40% more than the previous year and a new record, thanks to the fact that the platform does not stop adding subscribers until it reaches 2,000 million.

From the income of the YouTubersAbout half of them come from the advertising associated with those videos, but several of them are starting to develop their own products, which can potentially multiply their financial possibilities exponentially.