Singer Guaynaa suffered a traffic accident in California – People – Culture

Guayna, the renowned singer of urban music, was the victim of a traffic accident last weekend when he was traveling in a car through the streets of The Angels, California.

Apparently, the vehicle in which the puerto rican As a passenger, he was hit hard by another vehicle, causing serious injuries to the people involved.

According to what was announced by his relatives on January 17, the Puerto Rican suffered several blows to his body during hours of the early morning Sunday and had to be taken to a health center where they treated his injuries. Hours later he was released.

The singer Guaynaa suffered a traffic accident this past weekend in Los Angeles, when another car hit the vehicle where he was a passenger. The Team Gallimbo group contacted the singer’s environment and confirmed that he was discharged and is recovering. pic.twitter.com/hfeD4N6ZuX – V. Torres Montalvo 📲 (@Motinsitepegas) January 17, 2022

At the moment, the artist is recovering at home with a neck brace, resting and taking the necessary care to overcome the blows.

In this regard, this Monday Guaynaa published photos on his Instagram account in which he can be seen in bed and accompanied by his partner. Lele Pons. In addition, in the description he indicated that he hopes to get better soon and thanked all the people who have worried about him.

“Grateful to life, and to daddy God. In the early hours of yesterday, I was the victim of a vehicle accident. Now it’s time to recover. I know that with the support of my family, friends, and fans, I will get out of this as soon as possible. Thank you all for your messages, and for your calls. I love them”, wrote.

For her part, the Venezuelan Lele Pons, with whom she has been in a relationship for more than a year, wrote on her social networks that the singer will remain in recovery for the next few days.

“Thank you for the nice messages. Guaynaa (…) is now in the process of recovery and will continue to be for the next few days. So blessed and lucky that nothing happened and he’s fine.” mentioned.

Various friends and personalities from the artist scene such as Mala Rodriguez and Sebastian Yatra They have sent messages of support to the 29-year-old young man, mentioning that they hope to see him in good health again.

