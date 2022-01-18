So I have turned Apple Notes into something similar to Notion

Task lists and methods like Pomodoro have motivated millions of users to be more productive, and the evolution of those applications has ended up leading to versatile tools like Notion or the upcoming Microsoft Loop. These are presented not as simple lists of tasks, but as a center from which to manage our entire professional and personal life.

The reason I say that is the flexibility of Notion elements, which can be converted into lists, tables, or even a database if needed. And of course, everything can be done collaboratively between several people if they are working. Does Apple have something like Notion or Microsoft Loop? No… although we can make a fix.

Notes can be (almost) anything you want

I insist that Notion is a great tool (and free to use!), but I write this precisely to cover one of its flaws: its performance could be better on mobile devices. And an application to which we can dump all our tasks, projects and ideas must be a fast application as well as complete.

That is why I have thought of Notes as a place where try to replicate Notion functions, even though they do not share the same concept. No, I can’t have the same page flexibility as Notion in Notes, but it’s one app on all my devices, doesn’t require a subscription to use for free, and offers as much cloud space as iCloud allows. And his timing, by the way, is also excellent.

How can I get closer to using Notion with Notes? In the following ways:



Notes can host a complex enough directory tree for anyone who wants to use it as a repository for tasks and ideas. If we use emojis in the names, the folders can be more easily identified.

A Notes folder can act as a projectoo a set of Notion projects. Depending on how we use it, even a Note can be a project.





Those folders can also be used as project binders or notes depending on whether your tasks need to be completed sooner or later.





In each note we can place task lists, images, tables, links, freehand drawings and outlines, and rich-formatted text. It is, as I have said on other occasions, practically a Pages or Word document. Oh, and we can also attach videos and any other type of file within a note.









Each note can have tags, which we can use as status indicators (#urgent, #pending, #delegated, #waiting… etc) or category elements (#project1, #project2, #project3… etc). We can even mix both or more types of labels that we can think of. All labels appear in a sidebar so you can quickly access all the notes that contain them, but beware: this feature is only available in iOS 15, iPadOS 15, and macOS Monterey.





For more security, we can protect notes with Touch ID or Face ID, or at least a password.

Which Notion features are impossible to replicate in Notes?

The idea of ​​being able to link notes to notes recursively, or that you can link to a note from other apps like Reminders or the calendar. It seems only a detail but it is the Magic I make Notion and it works.

Complex tables that can function as databases, or into which complex elements can be placed.

All of this makes Notas something like an attempt at Notion, albeit without being the equivalent. It can be, for example, a step prior to using that tool to see if we can adapt to it by pointing out ideas and tasks with all these possibilities. Or, as I said before, a possible substitute if the performance of Notion in networks does not convince you as it has happened to me.

Image | Glenn Carstens-Peters