Some LGA1700 heatsink adapters don’t work properly, Scythe has a solution

Last week we discussed the contact problems between the IHS and the Intel Alder Lake heatsink. They don’t seem to be very serious problems, but they are far from what we should expect from a new generation of chips and a socket that should last at least two generations of processors.

We don’t know anything about Intel, but what initially seemed like an Igor’sLab crusade is spreading and will show that manufacturers have been aware for weeks that everything surrounding the cooling of LGA1700 socket chips is imperfect.

Scythe is the next to give a warning note on the subject and it is that it recognizes that its SCMK-1700 adapters are not ideal for a correct cooling of Alder Lake, so they have created a second version of said adapter the SCMK-1700B that already It is on sale in Japan and Taiwan, for the rest of the world they hope to offer these adapters in March.

As we can see in the comparative image, the easiest changes to appreciate are in the supports of the four screws, they are thicker and coincide with the idea proposed by Igor’sLab of adding some washers to modify the height of the socket, so It seems that everything is about adjusting the height of the chip and the pressure that is made on it, either in the socket or in the dissipation system.

Scythe comments that the SCMK-1700B works with the following heatsinks:

MUGEN 5 Series: SCMG-5000/SCMG-5100/SCMG-5PCGH/SCMG-5102AR/SCMG-5100TUF/SCMG-5100T/SCMG-5100BKA/SCMG-5100BE/SCMG-5100W

SMOKE Series: SCFM-1100/2000

NINJA 5: SCNJ-5000

BIG SHURIKEN 3: SCBSK-3000/SCBSK-3000R

SHURIKEN 2: SCSK-2000

KOTETSU Mark II: SCKTT-2000/SCKTT-2000TUF/SCKTT-2000T/SCKTT-2000W/SCKTT-2000BKA

CHOTEN TUF: SCCT-1000TUF

Now it remains to be seen if more manufacturers are announcing adjustments to their adapters or if Intel comes out to publicly comment on this aspect, which is increasingly taking on more signs of not being a paranoia of a website and four users.

It will be interesting to see if there is any manufacturer that before launching its adapters already detected the problem and did its homework beyond complying with the specifications, apparently not so good, that Intel gave and therefore we are facing different scenarios depending on the manufacturer of the system. of dissipation or not.