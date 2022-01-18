Surname Miñoso returns to baseball. From Orestes to Maykel, from Matanzas to Toronto

The Miñoso surname returns to professional baseball. From Orestes to Maykel, from Matanzas to Toronto

Just a few weeks after the last name Miñoso entered the Hall of Fame, another Miñoso enters the structures of professional baseball. Maykel Miñoso Boulet, great-nephew of the legendary Orestes Miñoso, signed with the Toronto Blue Jays with a $20,000 bonus.

He came from his native Matanzas to the Dominican Republic, when he was just 14 years old, and he has just fulfilled his first goal: to find a team that would be interested in his services, more for his talents than for his illustrious last name, something that has just happened with the franchise. Canadian.

The kinship comes from the father. Orestes was the brother of his father’s grandfather and in the family that legacy was always kept with pride, although times did not always build bridges to his memory. Now, he wants the Miñoso surname to be heard again in the best ball in the world.

“It would be something tremendous, beautiful,” the boy commented in a recent interview about his desire for the surname to be heard again in the Major Leagues. “The fact that there is a Miñoso again in the Major Leagues would partially revive a story that has not yet died out in Cuba.”

Currently 16 years old, scouting reports indicate he has great quality behind the plate. His 1.84 time to second base on his throws is excellent. The yumurino’s swing is quite compact and has good power to the opposite band.

With his signing, Miñoso joins a large number of Cuban prospects who are 16 years old and have signed contracts with the 30 Major League clubs, as the first step to fulfilling their dreams of reaching the best ball in the world, some with bonuses. important like Cristian Vaquero for $4,925,000 and others with just 10,000, but all with the same illusion of wearing a Major League uniform.

Here are some of those guys who began their professional careers in what is expected to be one of the last signing periods in this model, before an International Draft with a new labor agreement is implemented -as the Commissioner’s Office intends-.

Now Miñoso will try to keep the flame of his surname alive, although the path to do so will take time and effort.

“I wouldn’t say a weight, but a responsibility,” added the man from Matanzas. “Of course, people who know the history of Cuban baseball and what Miñoso meant look at one as expecting something big. I just try to do things right, the right way so I don’t let anyone down.”