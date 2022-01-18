Terrible Morales lashes out at Julio César Chávez Jr., “Stop being a chin… you’re not your dad”

Mexico It is a country that has given the world boxers who have written history in the ring, one of them is Erik “Terrible” Morales , who had an intense talk with Julio Cesar Chavez Jr., the son of great legend of world boxing.

In the interview that was conducted on social networks, the current coach of Jaime Munguia asked the son of Caesar of Boxing no longer imitate his father, create his own style and start training, something that did not sit well with the Sinaloan fighter.

“The problem is that you want to imitate your father. You try to imitate your dad and you can’t, dude. You are very tall and very long. Your dad was a ‘sotaco’ for the weight, you have to understand that, “said the ‘Terrible’ to Chavez Jr., who did not remain silent and answered.

“I don’t want to imitate him. I learned to box watching him, but I don’t want to imitate him. I’m not interested in imitating or being, or anything. I think for myself, I don’t want to imitate him. Maybe at first I wanted to fight like my dad, but there are many styles that suit me better. I see you, I see him and I’ve seen a lot of boxers and I try to get a style out of everyone. boxers”, sentenced the Junior.

What’s more, Erik Morales He told the son of the legend to stay away from the controversies and stop thinking about his problems, because he has more to give to the boxing, so you have to focus more on your career.

“Hey dude, get to training, stop messing around, man. Forget the problems. You start training, don’t listen to people, start training, do what you know how to do. There are some fights when you were with freddie roach you were working very well”, advised the former world champion.