Tesla already includes its structural battery in the Model Y instruction manual – News – Hybrids and Electrics

Since Elon Musk announced on the famous Battery Day, on September 22, 2020, its new structural batteries, numerous news have emerged explaining the reason for its delay in implementing them in its electric cars due to the difficulties involved in its production. Little by little, the Californian manufacturer is advancing in its tests in order to have them in the first of the models that should carry them: the Model Y. With the latest update of the instruction manual for this car (which is virtual and can be consulted through his screen), it seems that the structural battery is closer, since Tesla mentions it in a new section dedicated to security.

The Web teslarati has been the first to release this update to the owner’s manual. A novelty that makes sense considering that Tesla plans to introduce these batteries in the production process of the Model Y that will be launched imminently in its new factory in Austin, Texas. Precisely, there have been captured some images that showed a complete body, without floor, which could be an indication of the advanced development of these batteries. Although Elon Musk is expected to reveal some doubts during the conference on the economic results of the company next 26 of January, it is not yet known when the first electric cars that implement them will arrive.

The cells 4680 they are six times more powerful and have an energy capacity five times higher than current ones. Its larger size multiplies by more than five the volume of active material it can hold. The elimination of the connectors that connect each electrode with the battery casing allows to increase performance to reach 16% more autonomy and reduce production costs.

Another improvement provided by these cells is their ability to create a structural battery pack, so that this component, located on the floor of the vehicle, is part of the resistant structure, which makes it possible to reduce the reinforcement parts and, therefore, the total weight and the production cost. With Tesla’s new approach, the platform that includes the battery is attached to the body as part of the car’s structure.

Tesla updates the owner’s manual of the American version of the Model Y with an express indication to the structural battery made up of 4680 cells.

Although his presence in the vehicle shouldn’t have a significant impact on the driving experience, Tesla has added a specific mention of these batteries in the latest update to the American Model Y Owner’s Manual. The image shows the four specific locations (in green) that should be used to lift Model Y with a structural battery pack. In the text it is clarified that the image is conceptual and that the location of the points may vary slightly. The image also shows a large red area that indicates the limits of the battery and that they should not be compressed by the arms of the lifting system used.

Tesla has not clarified whether it will inform US buyers of a Tesla Model Y that your car was built in Austin (structural battery) or Fremont (conventional battery). As the battery pack affects the energy efficiency of the vehicle it is expected that the specifications vary slightly from one to another and may appear in the configurator at the time of purchase of the vehicle. Additionally, Tesla will need regulatory approval before beginning to deliver these vehicles to customers.