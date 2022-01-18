The best offers to take advantage of today in technology, health, furniture and books

Admin 18 mins ago Technology Leave a comment 9 Views

Today, you’ll find a sale on Old Navy styles, discount Yeti drink items, and tech savings from Best Buy. All that and more below. Don’t forget to join our Telegram group.

Technology

Xiaomi 11T 🇲🇽 MX$9,999 and 🇺🇸 USD$544. The phone comes unlocked and can work with any carrier. In Mexico it has a 23% discount and the possibility of paying for 12 months without interest.

Samsung 43-inch screen with 45% discount 🇲🇽 MX$7,671 This Crystal Processor 4K display does 3D color mapping and allows your content to be reproduced in the best possible quality. The borderless design gives a more immersive image than ever before. It has three HDMI ports and connectivity via Bluetooth.

27-inch LG Gaming Monitor 🇲🇽 MX$3,999 and 🇺🇸 USD$ 259 The phone comes unlocked and can work with any carrier. In Mexico it has a 23% discount and the possibility of paying for 12 months without interest.

Books and book packages

‘Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets’ with 44% discount 🇲🇽 MX$448 and 🇺🇸 USD$18.98

‘Pride and Prejudice’ with 38% discount 🇲🇽 MX$ 511 and 🇺🇸 USD$ 24

Frank Herbert’s ‘Dune’ Saga at 28% off 🇲🇽 MX$ 1,618 and 🇺🇸 $78.83

Health and Beauty

Box with 50 face masks with a 20% discount. You can buy it at 🇲🇽 MX$119. While in the United States you can buy the box at 🇺🇸 USD$13.59

Hyaluronic Acid Revitalift Kit from L’oreal Paris with a 25% discount. You can buy it here for 🇲🇽MX$ 578.

  • The best low-cost training equipment to exercise at home

Furniture

ladder bookcase 🇲🇽 MX$2,787

Ladder bookcase with door that has five upper organizer spaces to order and decorate any space in your home. Right now you have a 7% discount and the possibility of paying at 12 MSI.

organizer rack 🇲🇽 MX$1,680

Shelf with two views and reversible drawers. It measures 62 cm wide, 120 cm high and has a depth of 30 cm. Its rectangular tubular metal structure with matte black PVC details guarantee that the furniture is impossible to rust. It has a 5% discount in Mexico.

Three Shelf Organizer Shelf 🇲🇽 MX$797 and 🇺🇸 $23.99 USD

Includes three 80×20 shelves and reinforced steel brackets, anchors and screws to give it the appearance of a floating shelf. Each one can support up to 12 kilograms.

Nooz Metal bed base with 35% discount 🇲🇽 MX$2,333

It comes boxed and is very easy to assemble. The bases have the Forest Steward Council, a certification that ensures that your purchase is environmentally responsible. It has a 12-month warranty.

For more recommendations, offers and reviews read CNN Underscored in Spanish

Source link

About Admin

Check Also

perfect for Marvel fans

Sony’s best headphones are disguised as Spider-Man in a limited edition for the most Marvel …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

© Copyright The Goa Sportlight 2022, All Rights Reserved