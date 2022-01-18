The best offers to take advantage of today in technology, health, furniture and books

Today, you’ll find a sale on Old Navy styles, discount Yeti drink items, and tech savings from Best Buy. All that and more below. Don’t forget to join our Telegram group.

Technology

Xiaomi 11T MX$9,999 and USD$544. The phone comes unlocked and can work with any carrier. In Mexico it has a 23% discount and the possibility of paying for 12 months without interest.

Samsung 43-inch screen with 45% discount MX$7,671 This Crystal Processor 4K display does 3D color mapping and allows your content to be reproduced in the best possible quality. The borderless design gives a more immersive image than ever before. It has three HDMI ports and connectivity via Bluetooth.

27-inch LG Gaming Monitor MX$3,999 and USD$ 259

Books and book packages

‘Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets’ with 44% discount MX$448 and USD$18.98

‘Pride and Prejudice’ with 38% discount MX$ 511 and USD$ 24

Frank Herbert’s ‘Dune’ Saga at 28% off MX$ 1,618 and $78.83

Health and Beauty

Box with 50 face masks with a 20% discount. You can buy it at MX$119. While in the United States you can buy the box at USD$13.59

Hyaluronic Acid Revitalift Kit from L’oreal Paris with a 25% discount. You can buy it here for MX$ 578.

Furniture

ladder bookcase MX$2,787

Ladder bookcase with door that has five upper organizer spaces to order and decorate any space in your home. Right now you have a 7% discount and the possibility of paying at 12 MSI.

organizer rack MX$1,680

Shelf with two views and reversible drawers. It measures 62 cm wide, 120 cm high and has a depth of 30 cm. Its rectangular tubular metal structure with matte black PVC details guarantee that the furniture is impossible to rust. It has a 5% discount in Mexico.

Three Shelf Organizer Shelf MX$797 and $23.99 USD

Includes three 80×20 shelves and reinforced steel brackets, anchors and screws to give it the appearance of a floating shelf. Each one can support up to 12 kilograms.

Nooz Metal bed base with 35% discount MX$2,333

It comes boxed and is very easy to assemble. The bases have the Forest Steward Council, a certification that ensures that your purchase is environmentally responsible. It has a 12-month warranty.

