The challenge of learning to live with Marfan syndrome

It is a disorder with which he had to learn to live from his childhood. Teasing was part of his environment. Accepting the limitation to perform certain sports activities when he was a student, added to his reality.

Just six months old, in 1986, Puerto Rican Adriana Rivera was diagnosed with Marfan syndrome, a disorder caused by a defect in the gene that allows the body to produce a protein that helps give elasticity and strength to connective tissue. As a consequence, the fibers that support and support the organs and other structures of the body are damaged.

“At a family party, a friend of my godmother who was a pediatric cardiologist noticed some things that weren’t normal for a baby my age,” recalled Rivera, who was born in San Juan but grew up in Morovis. “He asked my mom to take me to his office for some tests. I was tested and at that point I was diagnosed, although none of the tests were genetic. The genetic test was done about 5 years ago, approximately, and confirmed the diagnosis.

His growth was marked by a routine different from that of his peers.

“Since I was 9 years old I have to take medication daily (beta-blocker), which makes me very tired,” he said. From the ages of 7 to 13, he had to use a back brace or orthopedic back support. In addition, he required various surgeries, including scoliosis “which lasted 12 hours” at the age of 13.

“As a child, one of the most difficult things was having to refrain from all kinds of sports,” she lamented about another reality that she had to assimilate. “My sister was a gymnast and I had to settle for seeing her from the public. In that field, as much as I would have loved, I never had the opportunity to shine. In addition to that, I have always had to take special care such as not beating my heart, not carrying anything heavy, among other things.”

Added to this is the teasing he was subjected to because of his physical appearance.

“The hardest thing so far has been adolescence,” responded Rivera, who works in the field of communications. “Young people can be very cruel and my physical appearance, especially at that time, was quite different from the rest of my peers. I was a victim of bullying and that had a great impact on my self-esteem”, he lamented. “She was always the tallest,” she said, and said that since she was 12 years old, she has been 5′ 7″ tall.

They also made fun of his too-thin limbs at a time when he weighed less than 100 pounds. “They said I had eating disorders. The lenses of the eyeglasses were very thick, the teeth well glued together, until they put the braces. The cruelest thing was that they told my sister that I looked like I had left National Geographic”.

The repercussions have followed her into her adult life. Medical appointments continue as part of your routine to take care of yourself. “The latest thing that has happened is the decision that my husband and I have had to make about procreation. We decided not to put my life at risk and not to risk transmitting the syndrome to a son or daughter. We have decided to adopt.

Rivera, who highlighted the support of his family to move forward and learn to live with the syndrome, advises those who suffer from it on the importance of educating themselves about it.

“Don’t feel alone. Use tools and resources like the Marfan Foundation to find information and community. It’s important to take care of your physical health, of course, but don’t forget your mental and emotional health.”

free conference

With the aim of educating about syndromes such as Marfan, Loeys-Dietz and VEDS, the Marfan Foundation invites the first virtual summit in Spanish to share the latest medical and genetic research on this hereditary disorder. The conference will be free and will take place on January 22 from 8:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Eastern time in the United States. To register, you can access the link: https://bit.ly/316lNzN

Some common features associated with the syndrome include a tall, thin build, with disproportionately long and thin fingers and toes. ( Shutterstock )

Learn more about Marfan syndrome

Dr. Juan Bowen, assistant professor of medicine in the Mayo Clinic School of Medicine and Sciences, explains what this syndrome is, and how it is treated. The also director of the Marfan and Thoracic Aorta Clinic, who is a member of the Professional Advisory Council of the Marfan Foundation, will be one of the main presenters at the first virtual summit of the Marfan Foundation to be held on January 22.

What is it?

Marfan syndrome is a disorder of the body’s connective tissue. The cause is a mutation in the gene for a protein called fibrillin 1. Connective tissue supports and maintains the structure of organs. It is made up of cells and fibers such as collagen and elastin. Bone, cartilage, fat, blood, and lymphatic tissue are types of connective tissue.

Who does it affect?

Men and women have the same connective tissue defects, but women are at risk of aortic dissection with pregnancy. Aortic dissection is a tear in the wall of the main artery that carries blood away from the heart. Aortic dissection can be fatal.

The prevalence is 1 in 5,000 people. It is not known how many people have Marfan without knowing it, but it is certain that many people have not recognized it.

Is it inherited?

Children of the affected person have a 50% chance of inheriting the mutation.

Symptoms associated with this syndrome

Connective tissue defects associated with Marfan manifest in the ocular (visual) system, cardiovascular (heart) system, and skeletal (bone) system. People with Marfan may feel fine without any symptoms, but most have problems with their eyesight and also suffer from back and joint pain.

Aortic and heart problems cause no symptoms at first, but can lead to vascular emergencies such as rupture of the aorta.

Some common features associated with the syndrome include a tall, thin build, with disproportionately long and thin fingers and toes. They also tend to have a long face, deep-set eyes, a small jaw, a high, arched palate, and crowded teeth. Even a sinking or protruding breastbone, extreme nearsightedness, heart murmurs, and flat feet.

At what age can it begin to manifest?

In general, in children, changes in the body are noted. Most have myopia and tall stature. The most severe cases are noted in childhood.

How does it affect quality of life?

Visual disturbances and skeletal defects can decrease quality of life and even result in disability.

Defects in the aorta and heart valves can also result in reduced cardiovascular fitness.

Disability often has elements of depression and anxiety.

Do you have a cure? Is there treatment?

Although there is no cure, surgery on the aorta and heart valves relieves the most serious consequences of the syndrome.

There are medications that have the effect of slowing the growth of the aorta to some extent, but in general people with aortic aneurysm need to have aortic replacement surgery.