The countries that produce the most nuclear energy in the world, gathered in a graph

Europe is going through difficult times. The huge price increase what are they experiencing electricity and gas in recent months, and that consumers are suffering in our own skins, reflects the magnitude of the energy crisis in which the entire continent is plunged. And even more so now, in a climate emergency like no other.

Some countries such as France or the United Kingdom advocate nuclear energy as a key element in responding to our energy needs, and, at the same time, reduce the emission of greenhouse gases. Even so, nuclear energy has been at the center of the debate for several decades, maintained not only by experts, but also by public opinion. In fact, after leaving behind a year marked by the energy crisis, 2022 begins the calendar facing a new episode at this juncture after the European Commission recognized nuclear energy and natural gas as “green energy” until 2045.

Nearly 450 reactors worldwide supply nuclear power to various nations, combining for about 10% of the world’s electricity, or about 4% of global energy. But while some countries are turning to nuclear power as a clean energy source, nuclear power generation in general has seen a slowdown since its peak in the 1990s.

This chart, made by Visual Capitalist with data from the Power Reactor Information System (PRIS), breaks down nuclear electricity generation by country in 2020. As you can see, only 15 countries account for more than 91% of production nuclear power world.





You can consult the graph in its maximum resolution here.

In the US, nuclear power produces more than 50% of the country’s clean electricity. Additionally, 88 of the country’s 96 operating reactors in 2020 received approvals for a 20-year life extension. China, meanwhile, is the world’s second-largest nuclear power producer, and is investing more and more in a bid to achieve its climate goals. The plan, which includes the construction of 150 new reactors by 2035, could cost up to 440 billion euros.

On the other hand, European views on nuclear power are mixed. France is in third position and plans to expand its nuclear park in the coming years. Currently its production represents 13.3%, almost on par with the Asian country. Germany, by contrast, is the eighth largest on the list but plans to shut down its last working reactor in 2022 as part of its nuclear phase-out. Spain ranks ninth, with 2.2%.

The disparity of consumption

European countries dominate the list of top nuclear power consumers (14 of the top 15), including France, where it is the country’s largest source of electricity. And it is curious that only a few of them are the main producers of nuclear energy in absolute terms. For example, in Slovakia (ranked second), nuclear power accounts for 53.6% of the electricity mix, yet the country’s four reactors account for less than 1% of global operating capacity. They are followed by: Ukraine (51.2%), Hungary (48.0%), Bulgaria (40.8%), Belgium (39.1%), Slovenia (37.8%) and the Czech Republic (37.3%).

On the other hand, the US ranks 17th for share of nuclear power in their mix, despite producing 31% of the world’s nuclear electricity in 2020. This is largely due to size and population. European countries are much smaller and produce less electricity overall than larger countries like the US or China.

In the context of an energy crisis

On New Year’s Eve, the European Commission submitted to the 27 EU member states a draft regulation designating natural gas and nuclear power as “green” fuels for electricity generation. The draft included nuclear because produces virtually no emissions and gas because it is seen as a relatively clean transition fuel that could help the EU phase out coal, which is much dirtier.

This plan would also aim to promote Europe’s energy independence, something that is currently going through a difficult time due to its heavy dependence on Russia. The country supplies 38% of Europe’s natural gas and current distribution routes are limited to a few pipelines in an already poorly diversified sector.

This situation, moreover, comes just when the prices of gas and electricity have risen almost 500% in just one year. The factors that explain this increase range from the climatic conditions themselves, marked by a cold and windless winter, to the increased demand in China.

Brussels’ announcement also comes at a time when Germany has shut down three of its six nuclear power plants in response to a plan to shut down atomic production by the end of the new year. In this sense, nuclear energy remains a controversial issue to which other countries, apart from Germany, have shown reluctance. Spain has also refused to include nuclear energy as a “green option”.

On the other hand, France is one of the countries that has been most supportive of the Commission. This country, which is also holding the presidency of the Council of the EU for the first time, has shown itself to be very favorable to labeling these energies as green energies and to channeling the European path towards leadership in the energy transition.