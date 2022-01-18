The Criollos win again in Mayagüez and regain the lead in the winter baseball final

Ranger Reymond Fuentes drove in four runs and the Criollos de Caguas defeated the Indios de Mayagüez tonight, 5-4, in the third game of the final series of the Roberto Clemente Professional Baseball League which was played at the Isidoro “Cholo” García Stadium in the Sultana del Oeste.

Caguas took a 2-1 lead at the coronation ball, halfway to defending his title. To date, visiting teams have won the first three games.

Four of the five runs of the Criollos were made in the fourth episode. With the score 1-0 in favor of the Indios, David Vidal singled to tie the game and Fuentes’ triple with the bases loaded put Caguas ahead 4-1.

In the fifth act, a single by Emmanuel Rivera drove in Mayagüez’s second line and in the sixth, Fuentes once again made his mark with a single that drove in the fifth round for La Yegüita. The Indians got dangerously close in the seventh inning when Danny Ortiz hit a two-run RBI double.

Right-hander Alexis Díaz won in relief with two thirds of the episode pitched. He was dramatically saved by Ricardo Gómez, with 1.2 innings. The game concluded with a line drive caught by second baseman Jancarlos Cintrón with runners on the corners and two outs.

The loss went to right-hander Daryl Thompson, who gave way to the Criollos’ first four runs.

The series resumes with the fourth challenge, this Wednesday at 7:10 pm, when the Criollos receive a visit from the Indios at the Yldefonso Solá Morales stadium in Caguas.