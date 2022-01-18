The cross between Fernando Palomo and David Faitelson in social networks

Novak Djokovic has been the news of these last days in Australia and the world, because presumably the tennis player has not clearly revealed his complete vaccination card against the COVID-19 and this is something that the Australian government has as a requirement for anyone who wants to enter the country. Journalists Fernando Palomo Y David Fatelson They were closely following this case giving their point of view through social networks. Today, after learning that Djokovic was deported and will not be able to play the Australian Open, there were certain differences between both journalists.

Through social networks many positions began for and against the determination of the Australian government on Novak Djokovic. The Mexican journalist David Fatelson He was against it because of how things were carried out and also because of the way in which the Serbian tennis player was exhibited before the media and the people: “like a criminal”

Fernando Palomo vs. David Faitelson

“And yes, with all due respect, Novak Djokovic is not “Juan Pérez”, he is Novak Djokovic. The law is the same for any person, but not to put him in an official car with an agent next to him. That is humiliating and embarrassing “was what he wrote David Fatelson through his official Twitter account. This comment had an immediate response from Fernando Palomo: “Go see how they deport people from other countries”, sentenced the Salvadoran journalist briefly and precisely.

There were no more responses from either of them, but it was more than clear that the rope was taut for a few minutes. People also began to express themselves and the truth is that this is a topic that will have a lot to cut, since for many the topic of Novak Djokovic had more of a political and not a health tint. However, the Australian government imposed a regulation that anyone Regardless of your position, to enter the country you must show your vaccination certificate.