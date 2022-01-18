The cryptocurrency with the most options to be the next Shiba Inu of 2022 according to experts | Technology

One of those projects that was about to take off in 2021, is likely to be one of the main protagonists this year.

When it comes to investing in cryptocurrencies, we can do it in the best known and established ones such as Bitcoin or Ethereum or go to those coins that can hit a spectacular rise in a short space of time, literally making many new investors rich as it has already happened. previously with certain tokens like Dogecoin or Shiba Inu.

Shiba Inu became one of the most popular cryptocurrencies in recent months, reaching historical milestones, and now that it is in the doldrums, many analysts are beginning to look elsewhere to invest in new cryptocurrencies.

One of the keys to being able to get money in this market is to invest at the right time and sell at the right time to make a big profit, and cryptocurrencies that can take off in the short term have been put on the table for a long time.

And we are talking about EverGrow Coin, which was one of the most talked about cryptocurrencies in the second half of 2021, and which had some popularity at a time when the market was beginning to decline. While the coin was aiming for massive growth, it was met with data spikes and bugs on CoinMarketCap, causing many investors to get off the coin.

At that time, EverGrow Coin was heading towards a valuation of 2 billion dollars, and at the moment the project is stuck at 500 million dollars.

But nevertheless, EverGrow Coin is a very interesting project that could have a big boost in the coming weeks and one of the keys is that they are about to launch a set of utilities such as a social network that, if successful, would help this cryptocurrency to exponentially multiply its price.

At the moment EverGrow Coin is down in the market like the rest of the cryptocurrencies, so it is always a good buying opportunity if there is a solid project behind it.