The economic and sporting consequences of Djokovic’s expulsion from the Australian Open

Apart from the economic loss for not playing, Novak Djokovic’s departure from the Australian Open represents the possibility of problems on and off the court in the future if he does not get vaccinated

Finally, Novak Djokovic he will not play Australian Open, thanks to the decision of the Australian government, which finally chose to deport him because they had not verified the conditions to have a medical exception, enter the country and play, but after a turbulent week, the player could have more problems than the mere fact of do not play.

According to Forbes magazine, Djokovic earned $30 million in endorsements during 2021, however, sometimes the income depends on how far he goes in the four Grand Slam of the season (Australian Open, Wimbledon, Roland Garros and the US Open), that may be the first big problem in the box for this year.

Another problem when seeking or reinforcing their sponsorships lies in not getting vaccinated, according to experts. “This incident may prompt a brand that was perhaps planning a collaboration with him not to do so.”Said Patrick Rishe, professor of sports economics at Washington University of Saint Louis in words that Infobae takes up.

“His image is going to be affected by this situation, since most of the tennis players who play this tournament have been vaccinated and have respected the rules”, adds Josh Schwartz, head of sports marketing at the US agency PIVOT.

This 2022 can be complicated in addition to economics, in sports for “Nole”, since being one of the three players in the top 100 who has not been vaccinated can cause problems for him to enter certain countries to compete, as happened in Australia.

A local resident walks past a mural depicting Serbian tennis player Novak Djokovic in Belgrade on January 16, 2022. Photo: AFP

Finally, not playing the Australian Open could make him lose his position as number 1 in the world, although it would only happen if the Russian Daniil Medvedev (2) or the German Alexander Zverev (3) they manage to win the competition, something that the Spanish Rafael Nadal also has between eyebrows.

“The ATP continues to strongly recommend vaccination of its players and considers it essential for tennis to exist with the pandemic,” the organization said in a statement in a kind of implicit invitation to vaccination of all its players. Will Djokovic continue in his position?

A photo taken on January 16, 2022 in Belgrade shows the Belgrade Tower, still under construction, illuminated in national colors and a message that reads “Nole” (local nickname of Novak Djokovic) in support of the Serbian tennis player. Photo: AFP

