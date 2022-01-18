The Electoral Council of Venezuela opens the way to dismiss Maduro with a referendum

The National Electoral Council (CNE) of Venezuela has approved several requests to study a possible referendum to recall the president, Nicolás Maduro, in an unexpected decision that, in any case, would initially depend on a massive collection of signatures.

On January 10, half of the current mandate of Maduro, who came to power two years ago, after elections considered illegitimate by the majority of the internal opposition, was completed. Once this symbolic threshold has been overcome, the Constitution contemplates the dismissal of the president through consultation.

On Monday, several movements transferred their formal request for a recall referendum to different offices of the CNE –also in Caracas– and this body, controlled by Chavismo, has surprised by authorizing without delay the “beginning of the procedure for an eventual activation” of said query.

The Council has processed the petitions presented by the Venezuelan Movement for the Recall (Mover), Todos Unidos por el Referendum Revocatorio and the National Executive Committee of Confedejunta, although it is an initial process that now remains at the expense of future steps.

The National Electoral Board must now prepare a schedule for collecting signatures, since the Constitution establishes that the final activation of the recall referendum requires that 20 percent of the voters registered in the registry demand it. In the event that the referendum is held, Maduro would be dismissed if more people vote against him than those who supported him in 2018 — some 6.2 million — and turnout exceeds 25 percent.

In 2016, the opposition already tried to launch a consultation on Maduro’s management, but the CNE paralyzed the collection of signatures after the adoption of precautionary measures in regional courts due to allegations of alleged fraud in the process. The Constitution only contemplates a recall referendum per mandate.

The main opposition leaders have not commented on this new path that is opening up, at a time when the internal cracks on the path to follow to try to expel Chavismo from power are more than evident. The regional and municipal elections of 2020 were a turning point, since for the first time in five years they included relevant opposition participation.

In fact, much of the opposition discourse in recent years has been based on the fact that Maduro would not be the legitimate president of Venezuela, a status that the opposition does grant to Juan Guaidó, head of the National Assembly elected in 2015. Revoking his mandate through constitutional channels could be seen by Chavismo as a form of covert recognition.

