“The Enigma”: they reveal a 555.55-carat black diamond

United Arab Emirates — Sotheby’s auction house in Dubai has unveiled a diamond that is literally out of this world.

Sotheby’s named the 555.55-carat black diamond — believed to come from space — “The Enigma.” The rare gem was unveiled to the media on Monday as part of a tour in Dubai and Los Angeles before being auctioned in London in February.

Sotheby’s expects the diamond to fetch at least 5 million pounds sterling (about $6.8 million). The auction house plans to also accept cryptocurrencies as a possible payment.

Sophie Stevens, a jewelry expert at Sotheby’s in Dubai, told The Associated Press that the number five has considerable significance with the diamond, which also has 55 faces.

“The diamond shape is based on the Hamsa, the Middle Eastern hand symbol that represents strength and protection”he explained. Hamsa in Arabic means “five”.

“So the number five is an element that encompasses the entire diamond”, he added.

Stevens also said that the diamond likely came from outer space.

“We believe that carbon diamonds formed through extraterrestrial origins, much like meteorites, impacting the Earth and either creating chemical vapor deposition or actually coming from the meteorites themselves.”, he detailed.

Black diamonds, also known as carbonados, are extremely rare and occur naturally only in Brazil and Central Africa. The theory of its cosmic origin is based on its carbon isotopes and high hydrogen content.