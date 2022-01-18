The fight between Sebastián Córdova and Gignac that would cause his departure from Tigres

Gignac would be upset about Sebastián Córdova’s privileges

January 18, 2022 09:05 a.m.

tigers did not start well at home against Puebla and fell into the volcano. Sad faces are seen in training, but not only because of the result of the previous game, but also because there would be disagreement with a certain group in the locker room against the newcomer Sebastian Cordova.

According to the report by journalist Jesús Barrón of RG La Deportiva, in tigers there is surprise at how things have been handled in terms of ownership of the players, since at the time of the Tuca Ferretti the eleven was very marked, with the Louse they have been more changeable.

The presence of Sebastian Cordova in the first two games as a starter he has not liked anything and on the pitch he has shown very little. Leaving the field of play against the Puebla the feline crowd booed him, but still Michael Herrera It protects him and that generates internal discomfort.

More news from Tigers:

He got tired of Miguel Herrera, confronted him and now decides to resign from Tigres

What is the fight that Gignac would have with Córdova?

For the French striker, if it surprises him that upon the arrival of Michael Herrera They warned him that he should fight for a position and beyond the injuries, Gignac was a bench in Tigres, but now Sebastián Córdova went from the América bench to being a starter without much effort and that would have upset the team’s benchmark who could consider his departure from don’t change things on the computer.