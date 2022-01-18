The fourth dose of the vaccine does not sufficiently prevent against the omicron variant

Ómicron resists the 4 main vaccines, according to a study 0:46

(CNN) — Primary data from Israel suggests that a fourth dose of the Pfizer/BioNTech or Moderna covid-19 vaccine may lead to a surge in antibodies, more than has been seen after a third dose, but still may not be enough to protect against post-vaccination infections caused by the omicron variant.

“These are very preliminary results. This is prior to any publication, but we are giving them because we understand the public’s urgency to get any possible information on the fourth dose,” said Dr. Gili Regev-Yochay, director of the Prevention Unit. and Infection Control at Sheba Medical Center, during a virtual press conference on the data on Monday.

“We have a follow-up of the Pfizer vaccine for two weeks now, and we have a follow-up of the Moderna vaccine for only one week at the moment. And what we see is that the Pfizer vaccine, after two weeks, you see an improvement or an increase in the amount of antibodies and neutralizing antibodies, a pretty good increase. It’s even a little bit higher than what we had after the third dose,” Regev-Yochay said. “However, this is probably not enough for the omicron variant.”

In December, the Sheba Medical Center began testing a fourth dose of the vaccine in healthy people before applying it to the population at risk, making it the first study of its kind.

Israel begins administering fourth dose of vaccines against covid-19 4:11

The study included 154 health care workers who received a fourth dose of the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine, 120 who received a fourth dose of the Moderna vaccine, and a control group of workers who did not receive a fourth dose.

Regev-Yochay said that although the researchers saw an increase in antibodies among those who received the fourth dose, the level of antibodies needed to protect against omicron variant infection “is probably too high for the vaccine, even if it’s a good one.” vaccine”. Still, he said slightly fewer infections were seen among those who received the vaccine compared to the control group.

There was no significant difference between those who received the Pfizer/BioNTech dose versus those who received the Moderna dose, Regev-Yochay added.

“I think the decision to allow the fourth vaccine to reach vulnerable populations is probably the right one,” he said. “It may give some benefit, but probably not enough to support the decision to give it to the entire population, I would say.”