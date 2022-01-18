The French ‘bulldog’, the most coveted and stolen breed of dog in the United States | Society | Magazine

Agencies
In July 2021, robbers shot the person who was walking the pets of the American artist Lady Gaga, in Hollywood. Two of the breed dogs bulldog French belonging to the singer disappeared.
The last November 26, in Atlanta, there was a new armed robbery against Marieke Bayens, a 27-year-old woman who was walking Merlyn, the bulldog French from her friend Hannah Nelson. Nothing else was stolen.
From New York to Los Angeles, from Miami to Chicago, the robberies that point to this breed of dog are multiplying in the United States, reported this January 16 the AFP.
“One of them came towards me, pointed a gun at my face and He told me: ‘Give me the dog’, and the other grabbed Merlyn,” Bayens told local television. Nelson returned home the next day to cooperate with the police and make posters with Merlyn’s photo. He has also created a website to offer reward.
The little puppies have become the target of thieves around the Bay area. They do not bark much, they are affectionate, very domestic and they retain their puppy size in adult life. And they are also sold at a high price.
Are the fourth most popular breed in the United States (and the smallest in the top 5). Brandi Hunter, vice president of Public Relations and Communications at the American Kennel Club, says small breeds are the most sought after by criminals, with demand higher than supply. They suggest not taking them off leash and not leaving them alone in the yard or garden.
a puppy of bulldog French can cost anywhere from $1,500 to $5,000 or more. Hunter says that the thieves know all this and trust that people are willing to pay. In addition, they steal the puppies to make them reproduce. “If they are not sterilized, the price will be higher,” he lamented.