The heirs of LeBron James in the Cleveland Cavaliers are wreaking havoc in the NBA

The Cleveland Cavaliers have a great 2021-22 NBA season and it is partly thanks to two players destined to be the heirs of LeBron James.

After Lebron James abandon to Cleveland Cavaliers in the 2017-18 season of the NBA, the big question in the franchise was when they would be successful again, given that only with El Rey had they had good years. That answer came a couple of years later.

This season, Cleveland has a record of 26 wins and 18 losses, which places them sixth in the difficult Eastern Conference. They have done all this after overcoming the base injury Colin Sexton, who was greatly replaced by the other young man, darius garland.

Garland this was the fifth pick of the 2019 Draft and in the average season 19.5 points and 7.5 assists. The one who accompanies him as a leader is the rookie Evan Mobley, third selection in the 2021 Draft. The 20-year-old center averages 14.9 points, 8.1 rebounds and 1.7 blocks. He is the highest candidate to win the prize of rookie of the year. Together, they are the hope of the Cavs, for youth and talent.

The heirs of LeBron James in Cavaliers

In Wednesday’s win over Utah Jazz, according to @ESPNStats&Info, Garland teamed up with LeBron James as the only Cavaliers players in get a triple-double in three quarters. The 21-year-old finished with 10 points, 11 rebounds and 14 assists. in the same game, Mobley was Cleveland’s first rookie since Bron in 2003 with 15 points, 10 rebounds and 5 assists. The elongated player finished the court with 15, 10 and 7 assists.

Then on Saturday in another win against Oklahoma City Thunder, Garland had 18 assists, the only Cavs player with that amount in 20 years, along with, obviously, LBJ. The Ohio team has won five in a row with the last being a tremendous victory against the Brooklyn Nets.