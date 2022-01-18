The Hidalgo Stadium has become a real nightmare for Chivas since Matías Almeyda left

The rojiblanco team fell again at Pachuca’s house, this time in the Clausura 2022 framework with Michel Leaño on the bench.

Chivas from Guadalajara fell before him Pachuca at Hidalgo Stadium and it’s not news. The recent history of the club from Guadalajara at the Tuzos’ house suggested that the duel for matchday 2 of the Closure 2022 it would be a difficult hill to climb; and in the end, the forecasts were fulfilled and the 2-1 for the locals continued the negative trend of the Flock when visiting Hidalgo.

And it is that this Sunday’s 2-1 came to confirm a theory that has become law in recent tournaments: Chivas cannot win at the Hidalgo Stadium. The last victory of the rojiblancos at Pachuca’s house dates back to a distant year 2017, when Matias Almeyda he was still at the helm of the team.

On that occasion, the Guadalajarans prevailed with a resounding 1-3 against the Tuzos in a match that was part of the Opening 2017. Since then, up to five games have been held in Hidalgo and in none of them have the rojiblancos been able to keep the three points.

The statistic becomes more negative if the coaches who are part of the losing streak are taken into account: José Saturnino Cardozo, Luis Fernando Tena, Victor Manuel Vucetich, and now Michel Leaño, are the helmsmen who have come back home without celebrating a win at the Los Tuzos arena.

This agony began in Clausura 2019 when Cardozo was in charge: in that tournament Chivas fell 3-1; the next in question was the skinny Tena, who rescued a 0-0 draw in Clausura 2020; Already with ‘Vuce’ at the helm, Chivas got a draw and a defeat when they visited Hidalgo; and the last fall occurred yesterday with the face of Michel Leaño as the defeated coach.