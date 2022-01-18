the new generation is already a reality in China

The new generation of Ford Fusion has just been revealed in China, the model will come to accompany Ford Evos in this country.

The ‘skein’ about the new generation of ford fusion is finally unraveling and the popular sedan came out in china. Perhaps we did not expect its premiere in that part of the world, but the brand has a strong interest there.

Followed by ford evos, which was also born in China as a model derived from Fusion now shows off the main model which was waiting for several months. Compared to the previous generation, evolution is important with a very modern style.

Likewise, the brand’s new design language is released “Progressive Energy in Strength” which will focus on the Chinese market, for which the oval brand directly consulted customers in terms of trends, preferences and needs.

The new Ford Fusion in its version for China

There is something in the new generation Ford Fusion that draws a lot of attention and that is that even adapting a new personality, the model did not lose the grandeur that has always characterized it, its bodywork is strong and bulky and highlights the coupe line of the roof.

Compared to its predecessor, the novelty is bigger with a length of 4,935 meters, 1.87 meters wide, 1.50 meters high and a wheelbase of 2.94 meters. The new silhouette gives it a sportier look without completely erasing its sedan essence.

Its front end is in line with the design we saw in Ford Evos, hexagonal radiator grille, slim headlights on each side, scout light inlets and distinctive bumper. From the back stands out the led lighting set and the integrated spoiler.

Similarities with Ford Evos are also expected from its interior, such as a huge screen on the front panel that integrates a digital instrument cluster 12.3-inch and a 27-inch screen infotainment center with platform SYNC+ 2.0 integrated.

Information about the propulsion system was also not revealed, but because of the badges located on its rear “Ecoboost 245”, can you believe that it is the 2.0-liter four-cylinder unit from 240 horsepower, connected to an eight-speed automatic transmission.

Jessica Paola Vera Garcia.




