The NFL should be more supportive of its officials and the fans and press, know the rules better: Instant Replay

It should come as no surprise that referees were one of the main topics of conversation after the first round of the playoffs. This was seen coming from the regular season. The serious thing is that the NFL does not seem interested in fixing the problem, to the point of defending the indefensible.

Another point is that fans and various analysts need to be better informed about the rules that govern NFL football to know why and when to criticize officials.

To be clear: Neither the Cincinnati Bengals, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Buffalo Bills, San Francisco 49ers, Kansas City Chiefs or Los Angeles Rams advanced because of officials’ mistakes or their help. All were superior to their rivals.

The problem is that, for years, the NFL has sidelined important performance issues for referees, such as making them full-time professionals, and in the process, has further complicated their job by asking them to throw handkerchiefs. left to the mercy of interpretation.

In agreement. If the NFL balks at having full-time officials, then let New York back them up with instant replay when they make mistakes on the field or when their interpretation of a rule isn’t right.

If, just as touchdown plays or change of possession due to loose ball or interception are automatically reviewed, the league reviewed actions such as the one that occurred in the first game of the Wild Card Round between the Bengals and the Las Vegas Raiders, many criticisms would be spared.

The play in question is the one in which a whistle is heard before Tyler Boyd caught the touchdown pass in the end zone that gave Cincinnati a 20-6 lead in the final minutes of the first half against the Raiders.

The whistle that was heard on the broadcast was not inadvertent, it happened for some reason and listening to it made several players stop their actions and this reason perhaps was that the official who blew it thought that Joe Burrow had stepped off the field before launching the pass Boyd.

The NFL should seriously consider supporting officials on the field with a system that helps them remotely correct non-punishment decisions or vice versa or controversial actions. Scott Winters/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

If that was the reason, the play should have been declared dead at the 10-yard line, where Burrow was considered to have stepped out, but we will never know for sure, because the main referee, Jerome Booger, did not communicate what happened in the action and the worst, The NFL compounded the problem by issuing a statement hours later saying that Booger’s officiating staff had single-handedly upheld the result of the play, Boyd’s touchdown, and that they had indicated they heard the whistle. after receipt.

Holding Booger and his roster responsible for the whistle blow was the worst way the NFL could find to protect Booger and company. If the league reviewed this type of action automatically from its control center in New York, it would have saved a lot of strong criticism.

No one accuses the Bengals of outplaying the Raiders with the help of officials, but to Cincinnati’s bad luck, the final score was seven points apart, that is, a touchdown and the extra point.

Also, let’s not forget that the team harmed in this action is the same one that had to be without a head coach in the middle of the season as a result of a leak of information from an investigation that the NFL leads to the other side of the United States.

Common sense, ignored, but useful

Just as it is pointed out that players and coaches must be focused to know how to manage the rhythm of a game, the same must be said of the officials, who must be aware of the moments that are lived in a game to literally be invisible. .

There are actions that, because they are repeated practically every play, become so routine that we stop paying attention to them, until something happens like in the last play of the duel in which the Dallas Cowboys were eliminated against the San Francisco 49ers.

Now we all remember, and others barely found out, that the umpire, or any official, must touch the ball before the start of another play. It’s something we see week after week, game after game, that after a catch or a run, the player gives the ball to the nearest official.

Since we’ll have this rule around for several years, it’s worth asking, why did the umpire tasked with that task after Dak Prescott’s run, in addition to touching the ball, move it back a yard? That action was irrelevant in the context of the situation and shows that the umpire was not aware of the moment in which the game was taking place.

Either way, the first mistake is by the Cowboys for foolishly risking running out of time by deciding to run with 14 seconds left and then Prescott, for not giving the ball to the nearest official or umpire, who it got to the point where Dallas’ passer was swept.

Rudeness that is not rudeness

On another controversial point, the care given to the quarterbacks has already reached absurd levels and the duel between the Bengals and the Raiders also offered us proof in this regard, when on the last offensive series in Las Vegas, the referees threw the handkerchief for a rudeness to the passer that was nothing more than a Cincinnati defender’s shoulder colliding with Derek Carr’s helmet bar.

The 15-yard penalty allowed the black and silvers to later reach the Cincinnati 9-yard line. By not applying common sense and calling that incidental contact, the Raiders were able to put themselves in a position to force overtime.

Something similar happened in the duel between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, when on the Bucs’ first offensive series, Derek Barnett collided with Tom Brady and sent him to the ground, after the passer had thrown his pass. Barnett only hit him late in trying to pressure him and even tries to stop the quarterback.

As the play ends, Barnett offers Brady his hand to help him up, but it was too late. The scarf had already been thrown and with it, the Buccaneers advanced 15 yards to the Eagles’ 43-yard line on a drive that ended with the touchdown with which Tampa Bay opened the scoring.

The NFL must support its officials to correct these types of decisions, especially when it comes to penalties for 15 yards. It has the technology to do it. If the replay shows that the action does not warrant a penalty, the officer may be called to inform him or her to raise the handkerchief.

In some way, supporting the templates with technology would help to correct errors and, probably, as in the case of actions in which the passer is considered to be rough, it would help to unify criteria.

The problem is not minor and the NFL has already let too much time pass to work on it.

Players and fans will thank you for it, and the league will shake off unnecessary criticism and suspicion.