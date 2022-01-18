$!The reason? Collaborator of 'El Chiringuito' reveals that Lionel Messi has him blocked on all social networks

2022-01-18

He is one of the journalists most faithful to Barcelona and a loyal admirer of Leo Messi while he lived at the club, but after his departure, everything changed. Jot jordi, known for being one of the talk show hosts on the famous sports program “The beach bar” of Spain, revealed the conflict that got into the Argentine star after he released a comment that reverberated among the Blaugrana fans.

This was commented on a few days ago when the journalist visited the YouTube program “The Wild Project” hosted by the character known as Jordi Wild, whom Jota Jordi He confessed that the crack of PSG has him blocked on all his social networks. “Leo has me blocked everywhere. Instagram, Twitter… WhatsApp group. I have never told it”, revealed the collaborator of the beach bar.

The reason? Jot comments that he is a defender of Barcelona, ​​but not of Messi, so he will always show his caste for the honor of the Catalan team, which they despised for the ghost figure of Leo, something that did not sit well with the journalist and he responded in the middle of the program. The ’10’ had already left the club. “It was in a match that Barça lost. on the plate he said Jorge D’Alessandro related to that party that without Messi the Barcelona he’s not going to win. I felt offended there and said: ‘As far as I know, in the last ten years with Messi We have won two Champions’. Having Messi does not guarantee you to win ten Champions Leagues”, commented Jordi regarding the reason for the conflict with the Argentine soccer player.