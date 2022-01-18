The reinforcement that Lakers signed to shake Curry and Warriors

Los Angeles Lakers begins to take urgent measures due to poor performance in the 2021-22 NBA season. The team is not consolidated, there is no effective depth and only Lebron James reply. To do? Bringing back a new reinforcement seems to be the first step to rebuild the path.

In a clear example that in life you have to insist, persist and not give up, after two 10-day contracts the Lakers They decided to re-sign a reinforcement under this modality so that he has the third opportunity to be a teammate of LeBron James and company until the end of the season.

After this third contract of 10 days that came into force from Monday, January 17 before the game Los Angeles Lakers vs. utah jazz, the team led by LeBron will have to decide whether to sign the new reinforcement of the franchise until the end of the season or fire him.

As soon as he put on the Lakers jersey, he left a great impression, since in his debut against Brooklyn Nets in the game of December 25, 2021, he marked in a great way no one else and no one less than james harden with an athletic defense, which most players on the Los Angeles team don’t have.

The reinforcement that Lakers re-signed for the NBA 2021-22: Stanley Johnson

“Official: The Lakers have re-signed Stanley Johnson to a 10-day contract., reported the official Twitter account of the Los Angeles team to announce that they are bringing back a reinforcement for LeBron James and company that averages per game 5.4 points, 2.3 rebounds and 20.3 minutes. Do Stephen Curry’s Golden State Warriors tremble that they are not having a good time? Time will tell…