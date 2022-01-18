The Revocation of Mandate will be a reality: INE validated 100% of the required signatures

The signatures exceeded the minimum percentage for carrying out the democratic exercise by more than 80,000 records. (Photo: Twitter @INEMexico)

The National Electoral Institute (INE) announced that citizen signatures for the process of Revocation of Mandate managed to combine 3% of the nominal list required as a minimum for its realization.

This was reported by the body at a press conference, in which detailed which was registered and definitively verified to 2 million 845 thousand 634 citizens, that is, just over one hundred percent (104.23%) of the necessary goal of 2 million 758 thousand – and which was exceeded by 87 thousand 634 registrations.

“The Revocation of the Mandate goes, the constitutional exercise that has been established and in which the institution has been working since we have legal obligation goes, because the main requirements are already covered, and the scope and coverage is being seen.”

This represents a big step for the execution of the democratic exercise – promoted and advocated by the president, Andres Manuel Lopez ObradorAMLO), and with which he hopes to set a precedent for the participatory democracy from Mexico.

Whats Next?

The INE will continue with the validation of the 11.1 million signatures delivered in support of the Revocation of the Mandate. (Photo: Cuartoscuro)

According to what was reported by the president of the INE, Lorenzo Cordova, the next step will be a random review of 850 records with the objective of check at home if the signatories supported the exercise.

Once this stage is concluded, the Executive Secretariat will present a report to the General Council with the final opinion of the Federal Register of Electors; it will confirm that the requirements were met to finally convene to Revocation of Mandate.

In this way, the General Council will approve and issue announcement formal of the Revocation, whose publication is scheduled for next February 4.

Meanwhile, Córdova explained, the body will continue with the verification of the records until completing the 11 million 103 thousand 983 signatures delivered in support of the democratic exercise.

The consultation has been characterized as the trigger for a series of bickering between the Institute and members of the 4T; the main factor of the discussions: budget.

The Electoral Council will launch the call for the Revocation of the Mandate on February 4. (Photo: Twitter/INEMexico)

And it is that, on the one hand, the electoral body has fervently argued that the resources allocated for its (correct) organization are insufficient, even leading him to request the Ministry of Finance and Public Credit (SHCP) thousand 738 million pesos additional.

On the other hand, the Government’s position has also been clear and firm by reiterating on several occasions that the institution It does have the necessary resources.

The argument supported Adam Augusto LopezSecretary of the Interior, in the morning of January 13 where, in the same way, a proposal for austerity plan with which the INE would save little more than 2 billion pesos, without the need for an increase in the Treasury.

However, the councilors rejected the Federal proposal by declaring that it is part of a demagogic speech, that breaks the law and that can lead to “austericide”.

“Austerity misunderstood can turn into austericide, the INE is at your service, remember, the INE is all of us, like you, I defend the INE”

They also pointed out that approaches are not feasible presented by the Secretary, which involved cuts to salaries, trusts and operating expenses; In the words of the politician “an austerity strategy”.

