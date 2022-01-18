The San Francisco 49ers eliminate the Dallas Cowboys and think about Green Bay Packers

ARLINGTON, Texas — The San Francisco 49ers are already thinking about the Divisional round of the postseason against the Packers in Green Bay, after beating the Dallas Cowboys on the road.

San Francisco got into AT&T Stadium and from start to finish they executed the plan they didn’t even hide during the week, that of running the ball, being aggressive and causing mistakes with their defense on the Cowboys’ offense.

They were superior in every aspect of the game since they ran 75 yards in seven touchdown plays on their first drive. Although in the end due to an interception by Jimmy Garoppolo, among other oversights, the game seemed to get complicated.

“It was an emotional game,” coach Kyle Shanahan said. “We had a lot of chances. We had to win this game. I felt like we did it a few times. But those guys (Cowboys) kept fighting. We had a couple of mistakes at the end and we shouldn’t have let them get close.”

“We were able to finish the game,” he added. “It was very tough, especially in that environment and in a stadium with so many people. It was a great win for the guys.”

Coach Kyle Shanahan and the 49ers are already thinking about the Divisional round of the postseason against the Packers. AP Photo/Roger Steinman

As has been the entire second half of the season, receiver/running back Deebo Samuel guided the offense in every aspect of the game: He ran, caught and blocked, whether it was explosively or physically. Even bullied and cheated.

“He’s a good player all the way around,” Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons said. “It’s hard to control because it can hurt you in so many ways like it did today.”

Samuel carried the ball 10 times as a rusher for 72 yards, averaging 7.2 yards each time he ran against the Cowboys defense.

That was coupled with 96 yards from rookie Elijah Mitchel, which ended up bringing down Dallas and causing spaces to open up in the short and long sections of the field.

Jimmy Garoppolo drove the “truck” decently with 172 passing yards and fair play until he threw an interception in the fourth quarter, which the Cowboys turned into a touchdown five plays later and, more importantly, “jeopardized” the 49ers win.

“It was a long game against a defense that knows how to go for the ball and take advantage of any carelessness,” Shanahan said. “I think he played really well in the first half and made some really good plays in the second half as well. Obviously, on the interception he just missed a bad pass.”

The only bad news for the 49ers on Sunday was injuries to defensive end Nick Bosa, who left with concussion symptoms in the second quarter, and linebacker Fred Warner and defensive tackle Jordan Willis, both with ankle sores.

Shanahan said he would have more information on Monday, when they will start thinking formally about the game against Green Bay.

“They had a great year,” Shanahan said of the Packers. “I’m glad to have the chance to play them again. They’ve been amazing. I don’t even know if we’ll play them on Saturday or Sunday. But for now we’re going to enjoy the plane ride home.”

“Tomorrow we return to work when we land,” he added.

The Packers beat the 49ers 30-28 in Week 3 of the regular season.