“The threat of not playing does not work with us”

The player digested badly that in 2019 Barça pressured him to sign for Paris Saint-Germain within the operation to make Neymar return

Ousmane Dembelé’s agent, Moussa Sissok, assured this Tuesday that the threats to the footballer not to play anymore if he does not renew his contract with Barcelona “do not work” and accused the leaders of the Spanish club of “losing” the player “themselves”.

“It’s a pressure that doesn’t work with us, it can work with friendly agents of Barcelona, ​​but not with us,” he said. sissoko on the radio RMC Sports, to which he also pointed out that if they remove the player from the team “it would be illegal” and that they would defend their rights.

Dembélé in the heating of the Barcelona Getty Images

“If Barcelona wanted to negotiate, what they had to do is sit down with us. Now there are no negotiations at all,” the agent added.

He added that they have shown their willingness to negotiate, “with conditions, but without closing the door.”

sissoko acknowledged that his economic demands, which include a renewal premium of 40 million euros, are “demanding”, but assured that “Dembele’s career decisions are not dictated by money, because in that case he would not be in the Barcelona“.



According RMC Sports, the Frenchman Dembelé agreed in 2017 to sign for Barcelona despite having better offers from Manchester United and Real Madrid.

In addition, the player digested badly that in 2019 Barça pressured him to sign for the Paris Saint Germain within the operation to return to Neymar, which finally did not materialize due to the impossibility of accepting the economic demands of the Qatari owners of the French club.