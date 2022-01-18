The two players who leave America and completed the clean

The azulcremas said goodbye to a couple of elements that were not included in Santiago Solari’s plans for this tournament.

The cleaning in America has been deep in this winter market and has not stopped. This Monday, the bluecreams unveiled two players who said goodbye to Coapa to continue with their careers in another club with the idea that there they can have the minutes that they would not be given in El Nido this semester.

Fernando Madrigal and Jesus Anthony Lopez they officially became casualties of the institution. Both players will go to Necaxa as a loan with option to purchase for one year, something that the Ray they were in charge of making known in a bulletin where they also confirmed the departure of Alejandro Zendejas from his team.

Meanwhile, the Millonetas in social networks informed with independent publications the departure of the two players, who would have a difficult time participating in the eleven due to the large number of midfielders that are currently in the squad, many of them of considerable quality Y experience.

In the case of Fernando Madrigal, he had barely arrived at the club last summer; however, his performance did not convince the coaching staff, so they preferred to give him an outlet on the understanding that in the areas where he works there are Peter Aquinas, santiago naveda, Richard Sanchez Y Jonathan dos Santos.

By chucho lopez, is an element that emerged from the lower divisions of the club that could not be consolidated despite the opportunities received by more than one technical director. Now you will look at Necaxa find a better version of your own level to settle on the First division.