The unusual reason why former Miss Universe Olivia Culpo was prevented from boarding a plane

Olivia Culpo, winner of Miss Universe in 2012, experienced an unusual moment at an airport when American Airlines staff denied her access to boarding because she was dressed “inappropriately”. The company asked him to cover part of his body if he wanted to travel. Aurora, her sister, denounced what happened through her Instagram account and commented that there was another passenger dressed in a similar way, but they did not claim anything from her. “They told her that she needed to put on a blouse, otherwise she can’t get on the plane,” she said in her complaint.

The former Miss Universe was preparing to travel with her boyfriend Christian McCaffrey, a football player for the Carolina Panthers of the NFL, and his sister, to the Mexican paradise of Cabo San Lucas. Once they arrived at the airport, and when they were about to board the plane, the model was denied access for wearing an open and long blazer along with a sports top and black shorts, which left the abdomen exposed.

Olivia Culpo was wearing a sports top and shorts when airline staff warned her that she couldn’t board the flight dressed that way (Credit: Instagram/@auroraculpo)



“She looks pretty, she looks appropriate,” Aurora expressed in a complaining tone in one of the many stories she shared on her networks. He also commented that the 29-year-old model had to put on a diver from her boyfriend so as not to miss the flight.

To board, Olivia Culpo had to wear her boyfriend’s jumper, football player Christian McCaffrey (Credit: Instagram/@auroraculpo)



You didn’t interfere, the Culpo’s claim didn’t end there, since Aurora noticed that among the people to board the same flight there was a woman dressed similarly to Olivia. To record and add to his claim, he took a photo of him that he also published on his networks. “She looks beautiful and they don’t care, but my sister does have to cover up,” she complained.

Another passenger who was dressed similarly had no problem traveling (Credit: Instagram/@auroraculpo)



In that sense, once they boarded the plane and as People magazine reported, Aurora took a photo of her brother-in-law where he was seen with his arms completely inside his shirt to protect himself from the cold of the air conditioning.

“When you freeze because your girlfriend dresses inappropriately,” the young woman claimed in a harsh defense and then added ironically: “This is how Jack died on the Titanic.” Although the posts quickly went viral, the airline has not commented on the claim so far.

As a claim, Aurora Culpo published a photo where the ex-Miss Universe’s boyfriend was seen without the diver and very cold (Credit: Instagram/@auroraculpo)



Recently there have been a number of cases of airlines questioning the way their passengers dress. In September 2021, a woman reported harassment to Alaska Airlines after being yanked off the plane because the flight attendant deemed the short top she was wearing “inappropriate.”

Going a little further back, in 2019, actress Emily O’Connor shared a message through her Twitter account in which she expressed that she felt “upset and upset” after the crew of a Thomas Cook flight she took from the United Kingdom to Spain, threatened to take her off the plane unless she covered the short blouse and high-waisted pants she was wearing.