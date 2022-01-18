The Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 already have a presentation date in Spain

We already have a date for the arrival of the new Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 in Spain and the rest of Europe.

The day many have been waiting for is finally here: Xiaomi has announced the presentation date of the Redmi Note 11 series in Spain and the rest of Europe. The latest generation of its mid-range smartphone series will land on the European market very soon, and its launch event can be followed live.

This has been confirmed by the brand itself in a statement and through its official twitter profile, where he stated that the presentation of the Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 will be held in Europe on January 26.

The Redmi Note 11 series will land in Europe on January 26

Although the brand has not confirmed if the three models of the Redmi Note 11 series are going to reach the European market, today we can ensure that, at least, the 4G version will be included in the package, and its price has already been revealed thanks to the leaks.

The launch event will kick off at 13:00 Spanish time on January 26, and will be broadcast live through the official channels of Xiaomi, as well as in their profiles of Twitter, YouTube, Facebook and TikTok.

