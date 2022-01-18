They find more than 350 migrants crammed into a truck in Mexico

They find 359 migrants crammed into a truck in Mexico 1:11

(CNN Spanish) –– Federal Migration Agents of Mexico (AFM) found 359 migrants crammed into the semi-trailer van of a truck on the Coatzacoalcos highway, in the state of Veracruz, on Sunday, the National Institute of Migration reported in a statement.

According to authorities, federal agents stopped the truck to conduct a routine search. It was then “when voices were heard coming from the rear of the vehicle.” When carrying out the identification of the migrants, they found 294 Guatemalans, 38 Nicaraguans, 15 Salvadorans, 8 Hondurans and 4 Ecuadorians.

The driver and the truck were made available to the Mexican Prosecutor’s Office, Migration reported.

For its part, the Guatemalan consulate in Acayucan, Veracruz, reported in a statement that it provides assistance to national migrants, among whom are 55 unaccompanied minors.

“The Consular Mission follows up on the case and conducts interviews with the nationals in order to find out if their rights were violated, as well as to ensure that they are documented as soon as possible and that they can return to Guatemala soon,” they detailed in the statement.