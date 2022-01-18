They reject the trust for Punta Catalina

Santo Domingo, DR.

The Justice and Transparency Foundation (FJT) submitted to the Senate an explanatory analysis of the legal scope and content of the trust agreement for the administration of the Punta Catalina thermoelectric plant, in which he exposes the “inadmissibility and violations of the constitution and laws” from the country.

Meanwhile, for his part, the Dominican Council of Evangelical Unity (Codue) warns that it is not yet “completely clear” the transfer process, regarding the decision of the Dominican State to operate the Punta Catalina Thermoelectric Power Plant through a trust agreement.

Regarding the step taken by the Foundation, it maintains that its report “conclusively” clarifies all the “disinformation and manipulations” that have been made around the “chimerical virtues raised on the trust of Punta Catalina”.

The entity has appealed to the “good judgment” of the Senate, asking to scrap the contract, which in his opinion “would lead to secrecy and without any social derision, the management of Punta Catalina, handed over to a Technical Committee, erecting Messrs. Celso José Marranzini Pérez, and Messrs. José Luis Actis, Noel Báez Paredes, George Ángel Reinoso Núñez and John A. De Armas, in owners, masters and lords, of Punta Catalina”.

Meanwhile, the Codue, represented by Pastor Feliciano Lacen Custodio, recognizes the authority of the Government, in its capacity as manager of the State “to make magnificent decisions as long as it is done in accordance with the Constitution and the laws.”

“We are obliged, as part of the worrying sectors of the nation, to take care of the health of Dominican society; therefore, raise and let our voice be heard in situations where the defense of the interests of our people is essential, as in the case that concerns us,” said Custodio.

Indicates that this was done under the subterfuge of a so-called Public Trust, a modality even worse than the failed capitalizations, where the state received money as an investment, after pointing out that now “we would not receive anything”, on the contrary, it would have to deliver everything, plus one million dollars and one hundred million pesos.

worse than capitalization

He argues that the contract recently approved by the deputies, in a lightning section and freed from paperwork, was previously sent by the Executive Power, with some 130 pages, 58 of them with the dispositive part of the contract.

It also indicates the completeness of the pages, composed mainly of annexes, duly registered in the Chamber of Commerce and Production of Santo Domingo, receiving entity of commercial companies of a private nature.

Marginalized.

The Foundation deplores the configuration that the trust is taking, managed and directed under a marginalized structure outside the state sphere, which would be for 30 years, in accordance with the decree that creates the trust and article 25 of the contract.