They show the old armchair in which Vicente Fernández rested, but they assure that “it is for the garbage”

Just over a month after the death of Vicente Fernandez, social networks have become the best place for his family to share important memories with the public as a tribute, as did one of his grandchildren, who released a photograph of one of the singer’s favorite armchairs since where he sat to observe what was happening inside his Los Tres Potrillos ranch.

It was in an Instagram post where one of the sons of Vicente Fernández Jr. showed the chair in which the singer rested while appreciating the movement of the ranch located in Tlajomulco de Zúñiga, in the state of Jalisco, because in addition to being one of the most important exponents of ranchera music in Mexico, he also managed to stand out as an entrepreneur, having as one of his main activities the raising of miniature horses, in addition to raising poultry.

It is precisely in the corrals where Don Chente’s favorite chair was located, a space dedicated to his cattle, and where the roosters and hens are also found.

Even if Vicente Fernandez IV he only described the image of the brown leather armchair with a red heart, those in charge of making known what it was about were his followers, who in addition to thanking him for sharing such personal images, also explained that this was one of the favorite places of the interpreter of “Acá Entre Nos” and “Estos Celos”.

“Forgive my audacity, I had the fortune to visit twice, one was the tour of the ranch and he sat down to listen and enjoy his little birds and of course he fed them.“, wrote a user.

While another follower added: “The favorite place of our dear Vicente, how many times was he inspired by singing“.

And although it is an invaluable memory, especially for his family, some users of social networks showed their indignation, assuring that it was a lack of respect that a figure as important as Vicente Fernández used a seat in terrible conditions.

This was stated by the followers of Gossip No Like on Instagram, because in his opinion the Fernández dynasty has so much money that it is impossible for the singer not to have the comforts according to his level.

“With so many bills and everything broken“, “With so much $$$ and has a garbage chair“, “How horrible with so much money and they couldn’t buy an armchair for Chente“, “They would have bought a new one they have a ticket to change it every 6 months there you can see how miserable they are“, they wrote inside the publication.

